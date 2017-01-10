Howard County Community Foundation awards Common Fund grants

Fayette Area Common Fund distributed fund Monday, back row, JB Waggoner, Howard County Community Foundation; Sheryl Schaefer, Sarah Page, Common Fund; Pat Hilgedick, grant recipient for Holiday House; Allen Garrett, Common Fund; Jamie Page, recipient for Fayette Ministerial Alliance; Lereme Shaffer, recipient for EO Recycles; Bryan Kunze, recipient for Howard County Fire District; Kim Thompson, Bill Kountz, recipient for PAWS; Judy Thompson, Christine Hueske, Common Fund. Front row, Deb Miller, recipient for Endless Options; Pam Atkins, recipient for Fayette Senior Center; James Briggs, recipient for First Baptist Church School Supply Drive; Nancy Holtwick, recipient for Parents As Teachers; Nancy Shepherd, recipient for PAWS, and Dana Morris.