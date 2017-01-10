Marie Speiser 1928 – 2017

Glasgow resident, Marie Speiser, passed away Jan. 9, 2017, at Katy Manor in Pilot Grove, Missouri. She was 88 years of age.

Thelma Marie Crowley Speiser was born in Howard County on March 2, 1928, to Herbert and Francis (Spires) Crowley. She was raised on a farm in the Richland community and graduated from Glasgow High School. On Aug. 15, 1948, Marie married Eldred Speiser and they lived in rural Glasgow. Eldred preceded her in death Oct. 22, 2007.

Marie was a member of the United Methodist Church of Glasgow for over 50 years. In earlier years, Marie worked as a bank teller at Tri-County Bank of Glasgow for 10 years, then became a stay-at-home mom and worked on the family farm. When their daughters became teenagers, she took a job at Howard County Home Health of Fayette as the Office Manager for 11 years until her retirement. She enjoyed being with her family and loved seeing her great grandchildren who could always bring a smile to her face. Marie loved to garden, bake, sew and crochet decorative kitchen towels. She also enjoyed visiting with friends and playing canasta and was a member of a canasta card club in Glasgow for over 25 years. Eldred and Marie enjoyed traveling, especially trips to Branson to watch favorite country music shows. In addition, they also enjoyed following the Mizzou Tigers basketball games and working at the Glasgow Food Pantry.

She is survived by two children, Serese Wiehardt and husband Carl of Fayette, MO; Stephanie Granneman and husband Gary of Boonville, MO; four grandchildren, Melinda (Wiehardt) Hart and husband Brandon of Fayette; Emily Wiehardt of Fayette; Dr. Nathan Granneman of wife Jill (Omohundro) of Boonville, MO; Dr. Patrick Grannemen and wife Alyssa (Cook) of Columbia, MO. She also has five great grandchildren, Zackary and Kyleigh Hart, Landon, Mason and Maddox Granneman. Marie is survived by one brother, Herbert Leon Crowley and wife Doris of Glasgow, one sister, Gloria Black of Glasgow and one brother-in-law, Marvin Speiser of Kansas City, MO.

A funeral service for Mrs. Speiser will be 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 at the Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow with Pastor Steven Thornhill officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Washington Cemetery in Glasgow.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hometown Homecare Hospice of Fayette, MO.