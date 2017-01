Mary King 1940 – 2017

Mary King, 76, of Fayette, Missouri, entered into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Boone Hospital Center.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017, at 1 PM at Linn Memorial United Methodist Church in Fayette. The visitation will be held from 11 AM to 1 PM at the church. Services are under the direction of H.T. May & Son Funeral Home in Boonville.

Mary King was born on June 10, 1940.