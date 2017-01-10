New laws taking effect in Missouri for 2017

In Missouri there were more than 100 new laws that went into effect January 1, 2017. Here are a few of the laws that we feel important to highlight.

The list is broad, from marijuana possession to minimum wage, and of course gun laws. Gun rights have expanded in Missouri starting January 1.

Governor Jay Nixon vetoed the legislation early in 2016 expanding gun rights, but then lawmakers overrode it. So, starting on Jan. 1. legal gun owners in Missouri can conceal and carry their guns, anywhere guns are allowed, without a permit. There are 17 different places where it’s still illegal to carry a weapon in Missouri, including churches, courthouses and airports.

Some other key points include: Background checks for buying guns will still be required. Only concealed-carry permit holders can take their guns out of state. Local governments can prevent people from carrying weapons openly unless they have a concealed-carry permit. It is now legal to carry conceal without a permit and fighting in school can now land a student in serious legal trouble.

It is still illegal for students and teachers to bring guns into schools – only select teachers designated by the school district as school protection officers can carry a concealed weapon inside. But under the new law, teachers and students to keep a gun inside their car on school grounds – as long as they keep it hidden and don’t take it out.

Supporters believe relaxing the carry conceal laws will help prevent future shootings, while others fear it could lead to more violence. Fayette Police Chief Jeff Oswald stated that “I’m a strong supporter and have a strong belief in the Second Amendment. However,he believes “that there should be minimum standards with conceal carry.”

Another new law is a school yard fight could turn into a felony . The new law delivers swifter punishments for children who are in fights. Third and fourth degree assaults will be reclassified from misdemeanors to felonies. The fourth degree will be a misdemeanor. It will replace the current assault in the third degree, which is a misdemeanor. The new assault in the third degree will be a felony, but it’s a new low-level felony that previously did not exits.

Currently in Missouri, being caught with even the smallest amount of pot could land you in jail, but that’s changing. Starting on Jan. 1, if you are carrying less than 10 grams of marijuana, you’ll receive a class D misdemeanor. That means a $500 fine and no jail time. However, that’s only if you don’t have any previous drug convictions. The penalty for 10 grams to 35 grams is a class A misdemeanor. That could land you up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Lastly, Missouri’s minimum wage is going up by 5 cents to $7.70 an hour. It’s the first hike since January of 2015 when it went up 15 cents.

