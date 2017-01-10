Passing the millennium mark

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

Jan. 7 was a big day for the Fayette boys basketball Falcons, for a few reasons.

The Falcons (7-3) played in the third place game of the 88th Annual New Franklin Tournament against the Pilot Grove Tigers (4-7). Fayette routed the Tigers from start to finish, winning 78-34. The 78 points scored by Fayette were the most they had scored in a game so far this season.

The margin the Falcons won by was 44 points, which was the largest margin they had in a win over an opponent to this point in the season.

However, the biggest thing for the Falcons last weekend was being able to celebrate an achievement from one of their own. Junior guard Blake Dawson surpassed 1,000 career points during the second quarter against Pilot Grove.

“I feel pretty good after getting 1,000 points,” Dawson said. “I feel great. I haven’t felt this good yet in my whole career.”

This happened on a day when the Falcons were clicking on all cylinders and forced the Tigers to play their style of basketball. Fayette forced several turnovers throughout the game that transitioned to quick points on offense.

“We played the way we wanted to play,” head coach Ben Pallardy said. “The way that we played defense, and the energy we started with, really set the tone for the game and I was impressed”

Pallardy said his team needed a game to go their way, where they dominated their opponent. One game prior, the Falcons suffered a letdown against underdog New Franklin, a game Fayette was favored to win.

“We haven’t really felt that all year,” Pallardy said. “It’s going to do a lot for our confidence and know that we really are a really good team. I think that’s going to do a lot for us going into next week with two tough games at the end of the week.”

Dawson entered the game needing 14 points to reach the millennium mark. He scored eight points in the first quarter. He scored his next two points with 4:40 left in the second quarter, and 35 seconds later, he knocked down a 3-pointer, putting him at 999 career points.

“I was really focused on it,” Dawson said. “I came down, played great and made shots, thanks to my teammates.”

On Pilot Grove’s next possession, Dawson made a steal at half court. He ran to the basket and shot a layup that rolled across the back of the rim and fell to the ground.

“I had a lot of thoughts going through my mind there,” Dawson said. “I didn’t want to miss it, but I just got it down and kept playing basketball.”

During the Tigers’ ensuing possession, Dawson knocked the ball away from the ball handler. Senior Tommy Phillips came up with the ball and passed it to Dawson in transition. Dawson took it to the rim and shot another layup. This time, the ball fell through the hoop.

“I was feeling great. I was pumped up. I was ready to go,” Dawson said. “I just wanted to get the ball and take over.”

Pallardy said he had hoped that Dawson would dunk the ball, but Dawson told him he didn’t have the legs for it when it happened.

That play, the steal and Phillips coming up with the loose ball before passing to Dawson in transition, was only fitting, considering that the scenario is a part of how the Falcons play on the court.

“That’s kind of how their whole careers have gone,” Pallardy said. “Tommy and Isaiah (Estes) do a great job on the back side of the press. When they get the steals or the loose balls, they pass them ahead to Blake. He’s scored countless buckets out of that defense through that exact scenario.”

Pallardy said that the milestone sat over the head of not just Dawson, but over the heads of the rest of the team, as well.

“We had talked about it. It’s just looming right there. It was kind of the elephant in the room. It puts a lot of pressure, not only on Blake, but on the rest of the guys. It was a big thing around school within the team, so, honestly, I feel relieved. I would imagine Blake feels more relieved than anyone, and now we can just move on and we don’t have to worry about it. It’s a great accomplishment to score 1,000 points during your junior season, so a very impressive job by Blake all around.”

As for the game, the Tigers hung around for the first three minutes before Fayette began to run away with it.

With the score tied 6-6, Estes drove to the basket and scored to put the Falcons ahead. They kept the lead the rest of the way.

Estes’ bucket ignited an 11-0 run, which featured six points from Dawson. Phillips added a 3-point play, and Fayette led 17-6 with 2:00 left in the first quarter. They led 23-8 when the quarter expired.

Dawson continued to score at will in the second quarter, scoring 13 points and finishing the first half with 21.

He scored five points in a span of 35 seconds at one point. He scored with 4:40 left in the half, and then after a turnover by Pilot Grove, he knocked down a 3-pointer with 4:05 left to play.

When the teams went into halftime, Fayette led 46-19.

The Falcons outscored Pilot Grove 32-15 in the second half, and it looked very much like the first half. Fayette continued to use their blend of tight defense, forcing turnovers and turning them into quick points.

Dawson finished the game with 32 points. Phillips also finished in double figures, scoring 16.

“It really gets our confidence up leading up to the next game,” Dawson said. “We have Salisbury up next, and we’re going to be ready to take them on.”

That game against Salisbury is scheduled for Jan. 12. This is a makeup date after the game’s originally scheduled date, Dec. 16, was canceled due to snowy conditions.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m in Salisbury. The girls varsity, girls junior varsity and boys junior varsity teams are all scheduled to play the same night.