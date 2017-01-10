So much can change in a just a year

Recognized for their assistance, back row from left; Bo Wells, David Kunze, Jace Olendorff, Chris Baylor, Wally Eaton, Frank Robert Flaspohler, Frank Flaspohler, Greg Prothero, Lisa Calvert, Sandra Larsen, Richard Hill; front row; Gary Kunze, Taylor Frevert, Scott Shiflett, Kenneth Kottman, David Kottman, AFPD Board President, Anthony Shiflett, AFPD Chief

Ask anyone in the Armstrong area and they will agree that 2016 was an unforgettable year in regards to the Armstrong Fire Protection District. In anticipation of another typical year, the AFPD board of directors welcomed a new secretary-treasurer, for the first time in more than a decade, and set about approving the operational budget for the year. Less than 36 hours later, around noon on Jan. 9, 2016, the AFPD encountered every fire district or department’s worst fear, the station was on fire.

A call for mutual aid was sent out and both Fayette and Glasgow assisted. The Howard County Sheriff’s Department secured the scene, and the Ambulance Service was on site to assist with safety. When you call for help in Howard County, people respond.

The interior of the building was dark. Black smoke and soot had completely engulfed the station from the 14 foot ceilings to only 4 feet above the floor. Electricity had been disabled by the fire, there were no lights, and no way to open the garage doors. Heat had warped the apparatus and would not allow the large doors to open manually. Anticipating and fearing the loss of their fleet of trucks and equipment, the firefighters removed the trucks in the most dramatic fashion possible, they drove through the doors.

This action required more thought and trust than one would initially think. The large trucks were less than four feet from the doors that wouldn’t open. There was no visibility and no way to know who or what was on the other side of the door. Fortunately, there was minimum damage to the trucks and no one was injured. The phrase ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’ can be applied to this team. Knowing there was no time to grieve, the volunteers and board set to work to salvage and repair what they still had and move forward. Storage from freezing temperatures was provided by the Fayette station, Kenneth Kottman, and Richard Hill. When you ask for help in Howard County, people respond.

It was a long, cold day. The fire started around noon that day and several volunteers did not return home in time to see the report of their station on the 10 p.m. news. But when you need help in Howard County, people respond. Without a request or second thought, A-City Diner provided lunch and a location to rest a moment and warm up. Many individuals, agencies, and businesses stepped in to help.

The original structure had several roofing trusses and exterior wall studs severely damaged leading to the decision to demolish the structure. Up to six trucks squeezed into the former building, one in front of the other with the need to move trucks depending on the call. The new building has five East facing bays and one facing south. Each truck has its own bay, allowing for easier and faster response.

Armstrong Fire Protection District’s new station

Building on the same location allowed the utilization of the existing 30 x 60 ft concrete base with an addition of 30 feet extending the base to 30 x 90 ft. A separate office, boardroom with kitchenette, and restroom, along with a storage loft make up the north end of the building. The volunteers and board made plans for the future to included energy efficient lighting, extra storage, and retaining a backup generator and enclosure. Fortunately, insurance and district savings covered the cost of the new building.

So much generosity and assistance was received that the District wanted to thank everyone. The district moved into its new station in late October, and an Open House was planned. The Open House with a complementary luncheon gave the firefighters the opportunity to show off their new station and thank the community.

Many happy faces filled the station Sunday, Jan. 8, very different than the many soot covered, fallen faces from just a year before. District residents were amazed at the changes and were very happy for the firefighters. The Armstrong community is excited about it’s new station, and when they receive a call for help, the Armstrong Fire Protection District will respond.

AFPD volunteers include Butch Calvert, Chris DeGraffenreid, Amanada Goodenbaur, Richard Koci, Josh Lafferty, Karen Larsen, Sandra Larsen, Scott Larsen, Tony Leaton, Billy Shiflett, Anthony Shiflett, Greg Steinmann, and David Wells. Board members include Jerry Ebbesmeyer, Jerome Fuemmeler, David Kottman, Leslie Prothero, and Paul Vossler.

Armstrong Fire Protection District Volunteers at their Open House. from left; David Wells, Josh Lafferty, Tony Leaton, Richard Koci, Scott Larsen, Amanda Goodenbaur, Sandra Larsen, Karen Larsen, Butch Calvert, Greg Steinmann, Chris DeGraffenreid (not pictured; Billy Shiflett, Anthony Shiflett)