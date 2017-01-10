Tournament win is twice as nice

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

For the second year in a row, the New Franklin Lady Bulldogs have won the New Franklin Tournament.

For the second month in a row, the Lady Bulldogs got to hoist a tournament trophy. They won the Glasgow Tournament last month.

New Franklin defeated the Westran Lady Hornets (8-2) 46-35 in the championship game on Jan. 7. The Lady Bulldogs used a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter to come from behind and put away Westran.

“They played really well tonight,” head coach Morgan Vetter said. “It was a good rematch for us, and a good test to see where we’re at in the season.”

For seniors Cassie Armentrout, Jasimine Himmelberg and Madison Maupin, this was the last New Franklin Tournament of their high school basketball careers.

“It’s really good,” Maupin said. “We knew we wouldn’t have a lot of people believing in us. We knew we would be the target just because we went to the final four last year. It feels really good to have two trophies in the case now this year, and we’re battling for CAC first place right now. We just going to keep on continuing to win trophies and keep putting our names in the record books.”

“I told them this was the last New Franklin Tournament played in this gym, so it was kind of cool to see them win the first place trophy,” Vetter said. “For the seniors, it was the last time for them, so I gave them a speech along those lines. I think they took it to heart and finished strong.

Juniors Madison Matney and Grace Hundley each had 12 points to lead New Franklin in the game.

The game was back-and-forth throughout in what was considered a rematch of the Glasgow Tournament championship game. New Franklin and Westran changed leads three times and the score was tied four times.

The Lady Bulldogs grabbed their first lead by using a 9-2 run to go ahead 15-10 with less than a minute to play in the first quarter.

Westran junior Maddy Denslow hit a 3-pointer before the first quarter ended to make the score 15-13, and senior Taylor Moore tied it after the start of the second quarter.

From that point, New Franklin went on a 10-2 run to go ahead 25-17. Again, Westran began chipping away at their lead. The Lady Hornets went on a 6-0 run during the last two minutes of the second quarter to pull to within two, 25-23.

Denslow completed a 3-point play at the start of the second half to put Westran ahead 26-25, and then knocked down a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 29-25.

Westran didn’t score for nearly seven minutes of the fourth quarter. The Lady Bulldogs started the final period trailing 32-29, but went ahead 43-32 using a 14-0 run.

“We have this habit of really picking things up late, especially in the fourth quarter,” Armentrout said. “We had this burst of energy, and everything just stepped up. Our defense stepped up, and our rebounds. We made a lot of our free throws.”

In all, the Lady Bulldogs held Westran to only three points in the final period. Sophomore Shelby Brashears scored six points during New Franklin’s 14-0 run. The Lady Bulldogs were 6-for-8 from the free throw line in that final period, and 9-for-12 for the game.

“I think they finally woke up,” Vetter said. “It was good to see them pull away in the fourth quarter. It seems like they always let teams hang around, so it felt really good to take the lead and sustain it.”

New Franklin returned to CAC play with a game at Pilot Grove on Jan. 10. Results for the game were not available at press time.

The Lady Bulldogs return home on Jan. 13 to face the Sturgeon Lady Bulldogs.