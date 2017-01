Velma Stemmons

1924-2017

Velma Stemmons, 92, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away surrounded by loved ones at Boone Landing in Columbia Jan. 1, 2017.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the H.T. May and Son Funeral Home in Columbia. Visitation was from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Velma M. Stemmons was born on August 4, 1924.