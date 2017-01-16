Celebration scheduled for Monday

Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. In recognition and remembrance of Reverend King and his legacy, the Fayette Ministerial Alliance and the MLK committee will sponsor a celebration. Second Baptist Church will welcome guests for the Reverend Martin L. King, Jr. program on Monday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. Rev. Denise Johnson of Holy Ground Tabernacle will be the guest speaker. There will be a combined choir from the Second Baptist and St. Paul United Methodist churches, along with others. Anyone wishing to participate in the choir, please arrive at 6 p.m. for practice.

The Ministerial Alliance and MLK committee have been sponsoring a celebration for more than two decades with a multitude of speakers including local ministers to former professional football players. In efforts to increase attendance, the celebration has been moved to Monday evening instead of Sunday afternoon. The committee welcomes everyone to attend.

Reverend King was a primary figure in the Civil Rights Movemet, promoting nonviolent activism during the fight for racial equality. The observance of his birthday on Jan. 15 became a national holiday in 1983 and is celebrated the third Monday of each January.