Dorothy Holtwick

1926-2017

Glasgow resident, Dorothy Holtwick passed away at Glasgow Gardens on January 11, 2017. She was 90 years of age.

Dorothy May Holtwick was born in Howard County, Missouri, April 18, 1926 to Alvin and Annie (Fuemmeler) Brucks. She graduated from Glasgow High School, the class of 1944. Dorothy married Melvin Holtwick at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Glasgow on February 14, 1952. Together they enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage. Melvin preceded Dorothy in death on June 21, 2011. Dorothy was primarily a homemaker but held jobs at Mattingly’s and Kellwood, eventually retiring in 1994. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting, crossword puzzles, gardening and canning produce. Dorothy loved to play the piano and dance with Melvin to big band music. Dorothy was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of St. Mary’s Church and the CCW.

She is survived by four daughters, Karen (Charlie) Monnig of Glasgow, Patty Hellebusch of Glasgow, Cindy Holtwick of Kansas City, Missouri and Judy Holtwick of Glasgow; son, Roger Holtwick of Marshall; three grandchildren, Donna (Jason) Vega, Adam (Candice) Monnig, and Kathy Monnig; six great-grandchildren, Jacob, Seth, Alexis, Kara, Harper, and Tucker; sister, Viola Himmelberg of Lee’s Summit, Missouri. In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by two brothers, Marvin and Jerome Brucks, and two sisters, Evelyn Johanning and Freda Rodgers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Dorothy’s honor at 10 AM, Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Glasgow, with Fr. Alex Gabriel officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM, Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow. A prayer service will be held before the visitation, Thursday at 4:30 PM, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Washington Cemetery in Glasgow following the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Mary’s School or Church, in care of the funeral home.