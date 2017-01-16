Howard County prepares for ice storm

BY LESLIE PROTHERO

STAFF WRITER

Weather is on the minds of Mid-Missourians. With a severe winter ice storm predicted for most of Missouri over the weekend, The Fayette Advertiser – Democrat Leader received recommendations for preparation and safety, and notifications of closings.

The City of Armstrong made plans for the safety of residents. The City reports if there is a loss of power after two hours with no repair, the City Hall Community Building will welcome families as a warming center. The building is equipped with a generator, kitchenette, and restrooms.

The City also wants to reassure the Armstrong Community they will be notified in the case of a tornado. In addition to the automatically activated tornado siren, there is a manually activated siren which has recently been placed at City Hall.

In the event of overflow or crowding at the Community Center, the Armstrong Fire Protection District will become a secondary warming station.

Glasgow City Administrator stated they were waiting to see what would come of the weather while preparing for the worst. If the need would arise, they will coordinate with county and state emergency management. It was also noted that if they have anything to announce, they will notify all local television and radio stations.

Due to the forecast for inclement weather, Glasgow Public Schools, St. Mary’s Catholic School, and Glasgow Headstart were canceled Friday, Jan. 13.

New Franklin did not have any plans or warming centers to announce as of press time. The New Franklin Schools were closed Friday.

Fayette Emergency Director and Cold Coordinator is working closely with Howard County Emergency Management. Warming stations will be announced as needed, with the Keller Building as the first option.

Due to the potential for dangerous weather conditions and a severe ice storm, Central Methodist University officials announced that all university-sponsored events and activities on its main campus were canceled beginning noon Friday (Jan. 13) until Monday morning (Jan. 16). CMU offices closed all offices on the main campus of Fayette and at its Columbia centers at noon on Friday. Students returning to campus to begin the semester are urged to wait until Monday. Offices and CMU residence halls are expected to reopen on Monday, and classes resume for the spring semester on Tuesday.

Fayette Schools also closed classes on Friday, as did the senior centers in Fayette, Glasgow, and New Franklin.

Columbia Schools canceled classes and the University of Missouri campus and clinics were closed on Friday.

The National Weather service originally predicted freezing rain to be primarily south of Interstate 70 until Saturday, then moving north Saturday evening. That later changed to an ice storm warning in effect beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday through midnight on Sunday. With ice predicted to accumulate from 1/4 to 3/4 of an inch of ice, then changing to rain Sunday night and Monday, warming into the 50’s.

The Fayette Advertiser-Democrat Leader encourages everyone to use caution and exercise safety. Don’t forget, if you don’t like the weather in Missouri, just wait, it’ll change.

Below are items received from Howard Electric Cooperative and Howard County 911.