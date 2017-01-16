Nancy Burr

1947-2017

Nancy Louise (Ketchum) Burr, 69, passed away Jan. 10, 2017, at the Fayette Caring Center.

Nancy was born in Mexico, Missouri, on June 7, 1947, to Harold Ketchum and Wanda Maxine (Williams) Wyatt. Nancy grew up around Fayette and spent most of her life around family and friends. She married Herbert Lee Burr, April 21, 1974.

She’s survived by her husband, Herbert, three children, Richard Stottlemire of Alabama, Kristi Cooksey of Purcell, Oklahoma and Shana Sutton of Big Cabin, Oklahoma. Nancy also leaves behind seven grandchildren, four brothers, Wayne Ketchum of Columbia, Missouri, Gene Wyatt of Woodstock, Georgia, Roger Wyatt of Fayette, Bryant Wyatt of Belleview, Missouri and one sister, Glenda Wyatt of Moberly, Missouri. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her step father, Russell Wyatt.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life gathering at Schnell Hall in Fayette from Noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.