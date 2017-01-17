Lady Bulldogs’ rally falls short

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The No. 5 New Franklin Lady Bulldogs trailed by 11 points against the Sturgeon Lady Bulldogs when the fourth quarter started. That deficit was wiped out with just over a minute left to play.

Sturgeon junior Emma Bright scored underneath the basket with 43 seconds left in the game. The Lady Bulldogs were unable to come up with a counter, and Sturgeon escaped with a 45-43 road conference victory in New Franklin on Jan. 16.

“We have to learn how to put four quarters together and not get in that situation where we’re battling,” head coach Morgan Vetter said. “We’re fighting a lot of sickness right now, but that’s not an excuse for the way we played.”

Sophomore Shelby Brashears led New Franklin with 18 points and scored the tying bucket with just over a minute left to play in the game.

The game started out rather slow for both teams. New Franklin scored their first points when junior Madison Matney made two free throws to put the Lady Bulldogs ahead 2-1 with 6:34 left in the first quarter.

The teams exchanged leads four times in the first quarter. Sturgeon led 11-10 when the quarter ended. The Lady Bulldogs were outscored 15-11 in the second quarter and trailed 26-21.

New Franklin saw their largest deficit when the score was 36-23 with 2:40 left in the third quarter. Sturgeon freshman Lizzie Ellington made a 3-pointer to extend Sturgeon’s lead to 13 points. By the end of the third quarter, the score was 39-28.

Brashears scored at the beginning of the fourth quarter to start a 10-0 run. She followed that with a steal and took the ball to the rim to make the score 39-32.

Matney score under the rim and Brashears followed that with a drive, and the deficit was cut to three points. The score was 39-36. Senior Jordan Zimmerman scored a putback to cut the lead to one.

Sturgeon went on a short 4-0 run to give them some breathing room.

Brashears scored four of the next five points to tie the game 43-43 with 1:05 left in the game. She scored 10 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter.

“I’d like to think that’s how we should be playing all the time,” Vetter said. “This group is that good. They just have to find that within themselves. For all four quarters, that’s our weakest link. That’s how it was last year. That’s how it is this year. They have to put four quarters together, and if they can do that then it will lead to big things.”

The Lady Bulldogs were held scoreless during the final 43 seconds to pick up the loss.

New Franklin played again on Jan. 17 against the Salisbury Lady Panthers. Results were not available at press time.

New Franklin returns to CAC play when they host the Glasgow Lady Jackets on Jan. 20.

The game will begin at 6 p.m. The boys basketball Bulldogs will follow.