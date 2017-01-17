Second time around, New Franklin can’t keep up with rival Bulldogs

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The New Franklin Bulldogs (7-6, 4-1 CAC) played against the Sturgeon Bulldogs (11-3, 4-1 CAC) for the second time in nine days, losing 69-51, on Jan. 16.

The game marked the first loss for the Bulldogs in the Central Activities Conference this season. New Franklin finds themselves in a second-place tie with Sturgeon.

The Sturgeon Bulldogs used a combination of quick transition and hot shooting from beyond the arc to earn the road win.

“I thought they really just beat us in transition,” head coach Jim Schlotzhauer said. “They shot the ball really well. When we missed shots, they got out quickly and we had trouble getting back. It’s going to be hard for us to score enough points to beat them, I think.”

The game stayed close during the first quarter. Junior Bailey Lyons scored the first six points to help New Franklin keep pace with Sturgeon. The score was tied 6-6 at the 3:26 mark of the first quarter.

Sturgeon closed out the first period on an 8-0 run, including back-to-back 3-pointers by senior Brandon Hatfield and sophomore Kenny Stone, to take a 21-13 lead into the second quarter.

Sturgeon’s biggest lead in the first half was when the score was 33-17 at the 5:23 mark of the second period.

The Bulldogs found some momentum during the second quarter and were able to chip away at the huge lead.

Senior Hunter Rohlfing scored underneath to cut the lead to 33-19. After Lyons made two free throws, junior Mason Bailey was able to score inside. Senior Austin Jones made a 3-pointer and Lyons scored again to cap an 11-3 run. New Franklin trailed 36-28 with 1:32 left in the first half.

“Our strength against them is probably our size,” Schlotzhauer said. “We got the ball inside and scored it pretty well, but the pressure from their zone makes it hard to get it there consistently.”

Bailey made a 3-pointer just before the buzzer, and the score was 39-31 at halftime.

Senior Brendan Hundley made a 3-pointer early in the third quarter to cut the lead to five points, 41-36. Hundley converted a 3-point play soon after, and Lyons scored inside to make the score 44-41 with 5:15 left in the third.

From that point, Sturgeon outscored New Franklin 13-2 during the remainder of the third period and led 57-43 heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs maintained their double-digit lead during the final eight minutes.

New Franklin played at home again on Jan. 17 against the Salisbury Panthers. Results were not available at press time.

The Bulldogs return to CAC play on Jan. 20 when they host the first place Glasgow Yellowjackets. Glasgow is undefeated in the CAC and ranked No. 3 in Class 1.

“We have some tough games.,” Schlotzhauer said. “You always say you have to win the ones at home and try to get as many as you can on the road. Obviously, Friday night is a big one. Glasgow is really, really big one. Hopefully it’s a battle. Hopefully we’re in the game and we’re playing with them.”

The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. The Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to play the Lady Yellowjackets the same night, beginning at 6 p.m.

The boys and girls junior varsity teams are also scheduled to play against Glasgow/