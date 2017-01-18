Nellie Hill 1930-2017

Former Armstrong resident, Nellie Hill passed away January 17, 2017 at Riverview Nursing Center in Mokane. She was 86 years of age.

Nellie D. Slocum Hill was born July 25, 1930, in Sloan, Iowa, to George and Marie (Neal) Slocum. She graduated from Sloan High School in 1948. She married Warren W. Hill Nov. 13, 1949. Nellie earned a Teaching Certificate from Iowa State in Cedar Rapids following high school and in 1982 she received an Associate Degree from Central Methodist University. She and Warren moved to a farm south of Salisbury in March of 1951, and later in December of 1955 they moved to the family farm just north of Armstrong where she lived until July of 2013 when she moved to assisted living facilities.

Nellie was a member of the former Armstrong Order of the Eastern Star, the former Armstrong United Methodist Church, where she served as pianist and sang for many years. She also belonged to the Armstrong Women’s Literary Club, Armstrong Senior Citizens and Armstrong Senior Quilters.

Her interest included family, music, reading, church, and quilt making. She worked outside the home at Keller Hospital, Central Methodist University and the former Cloth Cottage in Fayette.

Survivors include four children; Richard (Norma) Hill, Patricia (Glenn) Hilgedick and Paulette (Gary) Tucker, all of Fayette and Laura (Tim) Steinbeck of Fulton, nine grandchildren; Lou Ann Orton, Jason Hill, Robbie Hill, Michael Hilgedick, Nicholaus Hilgedick, Nathan Tucker, Zachary Tucker, Heather Tucker and Ilana Archuleta-Holland, two step-grandchildren: Tyler and Trevor Steinbeck, 17 great grandchildren, one brother: Merrill (Dee) Slocum of Oregon along with a number of nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, George “Bud”, Vernon and William “Bill” Slocum and one sister, Gwen Brown.

Funeral services for Nellie Hill will be 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at the Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette with Rev. Harold Young officiating. Visitation will be Friday evening at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m.. Burial will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery near Armstrong.

Memorials are suggested to the Fayette Food Pantry or Alzheimer’s Association in care of the funeral home.