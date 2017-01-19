Betty F. Struchtemeyer

1934-2017

Betty F. Struchtemeyer, 82, of Boonville, passed away at Cooper County Memorial Hospital on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2016.

Funeral services for Betty will be held at Boonville’s First Christian Church at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan 18, with Rev. Roger McMurry officiating.

Betty Faye Struchtemeyer was born in Borden, Indiana, Dec. 14, 1934, the daughter John Waggoner and Lois Bierly Waggoner. Betty had worked for the state of Missouri for many years as a computer programmer until her retirement in 1994 at which time, she insisted, that there was to be no computer in the home.

She married Ron Struchtemeyer May 4, 1994, in Jefferson City. They moved to Boonville in 1996 following Ron’s retirement. Betty was an avid reader who could express opinions on just about any subject. She was a devout and active member of the First Christian Church where she enjoyed preparing meals for the church’s activities.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters.

She is survived her husband, Ron, of the home, six children; Mark (Vorn) Glaubitz of Alexandria, Louisiana, Reed (Dorothy) Glaubitz of Herber Springs, Arkansas, Renee (Danny) Farris, New Bloomfield, Missouri, Phillip (Sherol) Glaubitz, Larry (Jeanna) Glaubitz, Columbia, Missouri and James (Frank) Glaubitz-Watts of Kansas City; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, brother, Dick (Jan) Waggoner, brother-in-law Leon (Arlene) Struchtemeyer and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be directed to the First Christian Church or Boonville’s Central Missouri Cancer Memorial Park. Arrangements under the direction of Davis Funeral Chapel.