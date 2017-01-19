Fayette Rotary Club to hold trivia night Jan. 28

Come have some fun, eat chili and test your knowledge of trivia. The Fayette Rotary Club will hold their annual Trivia contest Saturday January 28. The contest is at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. The Rotary Club will serve a free chili supper along with many other goodies. Doors open at 6:30 with the trivia contest to begin at 7. Entry fee is $125 per team. There will be eight rounds of questions with 8 questions per round.

A silent auction will start at 6:30. Dead or alive contests will be played between rounds of question. There will be a 50/50 split the pot contest. First place in the trivia contest will pay $150. Second place will pay $100. And the last place team will receive $50.

The Fayette Rotary Club helps sponsor numerous local organizations throughout the year. The following organizations have been supported by the Fayette Rotary Club in the last year: Quilts of Valor, Fayette Fireworks, Boy Scouts, Fayette Pool Passes, Fayette Athletic Boosters, PET, Fayette Music Boosters, Fayette Ministerial Alliance, Holiday House, Howard County Wellness, Fayette High School Interact and the Festival of the Arts. The trivia contest is the Rotary Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Come help support the Fayette Rotary Club support local organizations year round.

Fayette Rotary Club is one of a number of volunteer organizations which seek to improve the quality of our lives and the lives of others. We seek ways which will support and cooperate in meeting the needs of Fayette and our nation, as well as a host of international programs. Rotary has made significant contributions in healthcare, education, international scholar exchange, food programs, youth programs and other challenges which are presented to us. We welcome those of our community who have common interests to inquire about our local club and the expectation of members.

To reserve a table or to get more information about the trivia contest contact Tamara Kimball at 660.281.3660 or tkimball@fayette.k12.mo.us