George Edward Brady

1942-2016

George Edward Brady, age 74, of Boonville, passed away December 28, 2016 at Ashley Manor in Boonville, MO.

Mr. Brady was born in Boonville on April 2, 1942, a son of Drewery and Esther Allen Brady. He was a retired auto mechanic.

Survivors include his companion, Iva Wells of Tulsa, Oklahoma; a brother, L.D. Brady of Boonville and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill, Junior and Donnie Brady and a sister, Alice Buck.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Missouri Cancer Research Center.

