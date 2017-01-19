Greg Marshall

1966-2016

William Gregory (Greg) Marshall, formerly of Glasgow, Missouri, passed away Nov. 21, 2016, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri. He was 50 years of age.

Greg was born in Fayette, Missouri, on Jan. 25, 1966, to William G. Marshall and Avis Elder Marshall. Greg graduated from Fayette High School in 1984. Greg did body work at Perry Legend Collision Repair and worked at Monnig Industries for several years. Greg enjoyed spending time with friends and spending time on the river.

He is survived by his daughter, Stacy (Marshall) Duesing and husband John of Carrollton, Texas; his son, Nickolas Marshall of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; his mother Avis Marshall of Columbia, Missouri; his father Dr. William and wife Sandy Marshall of Fayette, Missouri; his sister Susan and husband Mark Hingst of St. Charles, Missouri, his brother Kent and wife Deborah Marshall of Fayette; and his sister Georgia Marshall of Springfield, Missouri; his brother Kolyn Marshall of Springfield; and three step brothers.

Greg was preceded in death by his nephew, Grayson Lambert and his niece, McKinley Lambert.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow with Rev. Harold Young officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Memorials contributions can be made to Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home to help pay for funeral expenses.