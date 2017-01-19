Noted in Brief 01.18.17

•THE NEW FRANKLIN SCHOOL BOARD will meet tonight (Wednesday) at 6 p.m. in the media center

•THE FAYETTE SCHOOL BOARD will meet Thursday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. in the media center.

• FAYETTE MUSIC BOOSTERS will host the 3rd annual Trivia Night Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Fayette High School. Doors open at 6 p.m., game begins at 7 p.m.. For more information, contact Sarah Linhart at sarahlinhart@sbcglobal.net.

• AWE, ASSOCIATION OF WOMEN FOR EDUCATION will meet Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. in the Commercial Trust Company Community Room to discuss All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr.

• THE NEW FRANKLIN SENIOR CITIZEN DANCE will be Friday, Jan. 27, from 7 to 10 p.m. in the New Franklin Community Buiilding. Pot Luck carry-in meal at band break. Melody Makers band playing. Admission $4

• fayette Rotary will host a Trivia Night and Chili Supper at St.Joseph’s Catholic Church, Saturday, Jan. 28. Silent Auction begins at 6:30 p.m., trivia begins at 7 p.m. For more information, contact Tamara Kimball at 660-281-3660 or tkimball@fayette.k12.mo.us

• Paws accepting donations for Silent Auction during “Love is in the Air” benefit concert. Call or text Bekki Galloway @ 573-864-2064 to donate.

• Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment begins Nov. 1 and ends Jan. 31, 2017. A Certified Counselor will be in Fayette every Friday (except Nov. 25 and Dec. 22) from Nov. 4 through Jan. 27, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Howard County Family Resource Center in the Keller Building, 600 W. Morrison St. Other days and/or hours are available upon request. To make an appointment, call Central Missouri Community Action at 573-424-6029.

• INFANT AND TODDLER STORY HOUR is hosted on Fridays, 11 a.m. at the Howard County Public Library. The stories are geared toward infants and toddlers, but all story lovers are welcome.

• THE MOBERLY AREA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL holds regular meetings in Fayette and Glasgow. Fayette MAEDC meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at Walker Winter Insurance, 122 S. Main St. The Glasgow MAEDC meetings are held on the second Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at the Glasgow Public Works Building, 705 Washington. Business owners and individuals in Howard County are encouraged to arrange appointments with the MAEDC by calling 660-263-8811.

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center from 2-5 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month and at the New Franklin City Hall from 2-5 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays.

• the parents as teachers play center is open 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday and on the third Friday of each month. The PAT Play Center is closed whenever school is not in session. Car seat inspections are provided free of charge by appointment. For more information, contact patfayette@gmail.com or call Nancy at 660-728-3686.

