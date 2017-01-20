Bobbie Johnson

1955-2017

Bobbie Johnson, 61, of Fayette was welcomed into the arms of Jesus at his home on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at 1 PM at Linn Memorial United Methodist Church in Fayette. The visitation will be held from 12 PM to 1 PM at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Son Funeral Home.