Bobbie Johnson 1955-2017

1955-2017
Bobbie Johnson, 61, of Fayette was welcomed into the arms of Jesus at his home on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at 1 PM at Linn Memorial United Methodist Church in Fayette. The visitation will be held from 12 PM to 1 PM at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Son Funeral Home.
Big Bobby was the ultimate friend and gentleman. Kind, thoughtful, compassionate and a big sense of a laugh. He knew who his God was and spread that faith to his family. I was honored to be small part of his life. Little Bobby and my son, were the best of friends. Big Bobby, Stewart, Gary and I and others, were at the ‘boys’ sports & social activities. My only consolation in his passing, is that he is with Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Rest forever, in His arms, friend.