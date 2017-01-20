Bulldogs defeat Centralia at Macon Tournament

The Harrisburg Bulldogs (9-3) defeated Centralia 86-73 in the first round of the Macon Tournament. The score was tied 37-37 at halftime. Harrisburg is known for breaking out into surges in the second half of games this season, and this game was no different.

Cade Combs scored 38 points to lead the Bulldogs. Brendan Gray had 15 points and five assists, along with five steals. Kody Carl had 11 points and five assists.

Results for the rest of the Macon Tournament were not available at press time.