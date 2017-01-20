Bulldogs lose big against Salisbury

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The New Franklin Bulldogs suffered a 59-28 loss to the Salisbury Panthers on Jan. 17.

The Bulldogs hung with Salisbury during the first half, but weren’t able to score against the Panthers’ zone defense during the second half.

“We always struggle against Salisbury’s zone,” head coach Jim Schlotzhauer said. “They have a lot of athletes that are very aggressive in the passing lanes. Early in the night, we did a good job of moving the ball and being patient, but they, like Sturgeon, were more aggressive in the second half. When they did that, it took us out of what we were trying to do.”

Senior Garrett Francis scored 21 points for Salisbury.

“(Francis) and Fessler are the main two for them,” Schlotzhauer said. “They’re both really capable scorers. Both of them are going to get their points. But, I thought the other guys did a really good job playing off of them. Sometimes, you have teams that have good players and their other guys will stand around and watch. It seems like Salisbury does a good job of really filling in the roles well.”

Schlotzhauer said New Franklin forced the Panthers work to score in the half court, but weren’t able to capitalize on offense, committing more than 25 turnovers in the game.

“They came out in the zone in the second half and were a lot more aggressive,” he said. “When they do that, they’re extremely athletic. There’s not a whole lot of place on the floor that the ball can safely go. If you don’t really be tight with the ball, it can go away in a hurry.”

The Bulldogs returned to conference action when they faced the Glasgow Yellowjackets on Jan. 20. Results for the game were not available at press time.