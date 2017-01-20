Davis reaches millenium milestone against Slater

Glasgow senior Kennedy Davis reached the 1,000-point mark during a 65-28 win on Jan. 16.

“It’s pretty cool,” Davis said. “I’m happy I did it. I always wanted to. Now I’m ready to get on with it now that it’s out of the way. No one’s going to hassle me about it.”

Davis said he need 17 points to reach the mark, and finished with 19 in the game.

“Once I hit my 15th, everyone started cheering and I started thinking ‘okay I have two more to go.’,” Davis said. “I was cheesing pretty big, too, once I realized it. It was pretty cool.”

Davis is originally from Slater, so he was able to reach the milestone in his hometown.

“Growing up, I wasn’t in Glasgow, so I wouldn’t have assumed I would have done it there,” Davis said. “I always wanted to, and now that I’ve done it in Glasgow, it’s just as good.”

The Yellowjackets defeated Pilot Grove 81-31 on Jan. 19. Davis finished with 10 points, as did junior Adam Monnig. Senior Hayden Hackman led the team with 19 points. Junior Kabyl McMillan scored 18 points.

Glasgow currently is 14-0 and are ranked No. 3 in Class 1.