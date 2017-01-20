Falcons win big against Brunswick

The Fayette Falcons (8-5) earned a big win over the Brunswick Wildcats (3-10), defeating the Wildcats 75-37 on Jan. 19.

Senior guard Robby Robinson led Fayette with 20 points in the win, knocking down five 3-pointers.

Sophomore guard Isaiah Estes scored 14 points for the Falcons, while junior guard Blake Dawson added 11 points.

On Jan. 16, the Falcons traveled to North Callaway. Fayette lost an 80-69 decision against the Thunderbirds in that game.

Robinson again led the team in scoring with 18 points. Dawson and senior Tommy Phillips also reached double-figures in scoring, scoring 16 points and 13 points, respectively.