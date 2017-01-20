Fayette Pink Out scheduled for January 31

The Powell Family; Derrick, Tara, Addison, Avery

Fayette High School, along with SADD, Black Experience, and Future Teacher’s of America clubs, will be hosting their annual Pink Out Cancer Awareness game on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Daly Elementary and Clark Middle School, along with the high school are currently holding daily fundraising events to help raise money for this year’s event.

Every year the Pink Out Committee donates all proceeds to Ellis Fischel Cancer Center and a local recipient who is battling or has recently battled cancer. This year’s local recipient is Tara Powell. Tara was diagnosed on April 29, 2016, with invasive breast cancer which had spread to her lymph nodes. Tara underwent surgery on Sept. 28, 2016, followed by chemotherapy and just recently completed radiation treatment.

Tara is married to Highway Patrol Sergeant Derrick Powell with Troop F and they have two beautiful children, Avery (13) and Addison (11), who both attend Fayette Public Schools.

Tara is known by friends and family as the helper; the one getting it done and the one who gives all to others. She often finds strength by remembering the following quote, “Always remember you are braver than you think, stronger than you seem, and loved more than you know”. This year’s Pink Out t-shirts are based on this quote to honor Tara and her fight.

The night of the Pink Out there will be several activities going on during the varsity games against Westran, including a silent auction, baked good sales, and a “Kiss Away Cancer” wall where pink lips will be on sale for a dollar in honor of someone battling or who has lost their battle against cancer. The committee is currently accepting donations for the silent auction. If anyone is interested in making a monetary donation or gift items, please contact the FHS Office. Silent auction items should be turned into the office no later than January 27, 2017.