Lady Bulldogs lose another close game

BY MIKE URSERY

THE STANDARD

The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs held a 9-point lead midway through the third quarter. Early in the fourth quarter, that lead completely disappeared.

New Franklin dropped a 53-49 decision to the Salisbury Lady Panthers at home on Jan. 17.

The loss marked their second straight after losing 45-43 to Sturgeon on Jan. 16. The Lady Bulldogs now sit at 12-3 as they reach the midpoint of the 2016-2017 basketball season.

“I still think we’re battling some sickness,” head coach Morgan Vetter said. “Once again, I’m going to repeat that it’s not an excuse by any means.”

Sophomore forward Shelby Brashears led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points. Junior guard Grace Hundley was the other player to finish in double-figures with 10.

Brashears scored four of her 12 points within the first three minutes of the game to help New Franklin go on a 6-1 run. She scored twice in the paint and Hundley made a jumper from four feet away with 5:48 left in the first quarter to give the Lady Bulldogs a 6-1 lead.

New Franklin struggled against Lady Panthers freshman Bryn Wooldridge, who scored 19 points in the game. She scored eight of those points in the first quarter. The score was 10-9 at the end of the first quarter.

“I think it’s just a product of we’re not seeing who is scoring for (the other team),” Vetter said. “We’re not stopping and we’re not making adjustments. Hopefully, they’ll pick it up by Friday.”

Senior forward Jasmine Himmelberg scored twice in the second quarter, both times underneath the basket. The Lady Bulldogs went on an 8-0 run that lasted for more than four minutes to go ahead 18-9.

Salisbury closed the gap a little before the first half ended, ending the second quarter on a 6-2 run. New Franklin led 20-15 at halftime.

The Lady Bulldogs held their biggest lead of the game at the 4:12 mark of the third quarter when Brashears completed a 3-point play to make the score 28-19. From that point, the lead began to dwindle.

After Salisbury senior Marchya Jackson scored, Wooldridge scored a basket inside, followed by a 3-pointer, to make the score 30-26 with 2:20 left in the period.

Himmelberg made a shot at the buzzer and was fouled. She didn’t make the free throw, and the Lady Bulldogs were clinging to a 33-30 lead at the start of the final quarter.

With 6:47 left in the game, that lead was gone. Salisbury went on a 9-0 run to start the fourth.

Freshman Brooke Stefankiewicz scored four straight points, and sophomore Amanda Nejedly added five more to put the Lady Panthers ahead 39-33.

New Franklin kept the game close, but were never able to retake the lead. Salisbury outscored the Lady Bulldogs 14-13 the rest of the way.

Senior guard Cassie Armentrout made a 3-pointer with 24.7 seconds left to make the score 50-49. However, Jackson made two free throws to extend the lead at 52-49.

It was still a one-possession game, and New Franklin had a chance to tie. Armentrout threw up another 3-point attempt that bounced off the rim. Jackson came down with the rebound and was fouled with 5.2 seconds left in the game.

She made one of the two free throws to put the score at 53-49.

New Franklin played another home game on Jan. 20 when they hosted the Glasgow Lady Yellowjackets in a CAC game.

“I think they need to get together after two losses in a row,” Vetter said. “Friday will really tell where our season is headed. It’ll be nice to have a 2-day break before we play against a tough Glasgow team.”

Results for the game were not available at press time.