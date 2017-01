The Fayette Lady Falcons earned their fifth win of the season on Jan. 19 when they defeated Brunswick 56-17.

Senior Grace Boulden led Fayette with 14 points and 18 rebounds. Junior Sam Conrow added 14 points, while sophomore Maddie Reed scored 10 points.

The win ties the Lady Falcons’ win total from last season. This is the midpoint of the current season.