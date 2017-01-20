Senior night sweep

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

It wasn’t their last home game, but five seniors from Higbee went onto the court and played as if it was the last home game.

Higbee High School designated Jan. 19 as Senior Night before the Tigers and Lady Tigers played games against the Bevier Wildcats and Lady Wildcats.

The last home game for both teams is scheduled for Feb. 16 against La Plata. Lady Tigers head coach Tanner Burton said the decision was made to have Senior Night early due to fear that the last home game might be cancelled in case of winter weather. Rather than see their last home game get cancelled because of icy roads and not have a chance to honor their seniors, Higbee held it on this night.

“There’s no way we couldn’t not celebrate these kids,” Burton said. “This was a big push by me to get it on this one.”

The night was also designated s the school’s Courtwarming night. It was originally scheduled for Jan. 13, but that game was cancelled due to winter weather.

Seniors Kennedy Bankhead, Sabrina Huddleston, Rhiannon Runyon, Wil Clark and Cameron Crawford were honored in between games. Runyon and Clark were named as Courtwarming king and queen.

As for the games, the Lady Tigers were the first show on the ticket on Jan. 19, and they came out swinging.

Runyon scored the first seven points of the game. After making two free throws to open the scoring, she hit a 3-pointer to make the score 5-0. It took her literally only two seconds to score again, making a steal on Bevier’s inbound pass and throwing up an easy shot underneath the basket.

Huddleston got in on the scoring after that, making two 3-pointers in the first quarter. The two combined for 21 points in the first quarter alone, and the Lady Tigers led Bevier 27-5 after eight minutes.

“It was kind of emotional, because even though it isn’t our last home game, we were celebrating Senior Night,” Runyon said. “We talked about it before the game, and we were just going to leave it all out on the floor.”

The onslaught continued throughout the game. Higbee led 47-19 at halftime as Runyon and Huddleston continued to pile on the points. Runyon finished the game with 27 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Huddleston finished with 21 points, 18 from behind the 3-point line, and 16 rebounds.

“(Coach Burton) told us that he wasn’t going to give us a number to get to,” Huddleston said. “We pushed ourselves and got the highest score we’ve ever gotten in a game before.”

The Lady Tigers defeated Bevier 89-27. The 89 points scored by Higbee were the most scored in a game during the time Runyon, Huddleston and Bankhead have been there.

“What we wanted to do was send the seniors out with a bang,” Burton said. “The kids shot really well and they did a really good job on the glass. Obviously, the defense was really tough, so it was just kind of a mismatch.”

The Higbee Tigers took the court after the ceremony. Their game featured tough defense, but the scoring was much different from the first game. The Tigers won 56-44 in a low-scoring affair.

Clark led the team with 17 points, six rebounds and four steals. Crawford recorded a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

“I felt like (Bevier) took us out of our game and the tempo that we like,” head coach Jon Bishop said. “I felt like we sustained it. We had the lead the whole game. We did a great job rebounding.”

Clark made a steal in the beginning and took it the other way for an easy layup to get things started. Juniors Wade Spillman and John Schell both scored on putbacks, and Higbee led 6-0 with 6:15 to go in the first quarter.

Bevier answered with a 6-0 run of their own to tie the game, and it remained tied until Clark hit a 3-pointer to put the Tigers back on top, 9-6. Bevier kept things close the rest of the quarter. When the first period ended, Higbee led 16-15.

Higbee went on a 10-2 run in the second quarter and jumped out to a 26-17 lead. They held Bevier to just four points in the second quarter and went into halftime with the score 26-19.

While not being able to run the floor at a high-tempo and scoring in mass quantities as the Tigers try to do game in and game out, they were able to adjust to the game Bevier tried to force them to play.

Junior Josh Morrow scored underneath the rim to put Higbee ahead 48-38 with 2:50 left to go in the game, and the Tigers maintained their double digit lead.

Runyon has scored 1,484 points to this point in her career. She has 617 rebounds and 275 steals.

Huddleston has scored 1,205 points so far. She reached the 1,000-point milestone this season when Higbee played against the Fayette Lady Falcons on Nov. 21.

Bankhead played her freshman season and sophomore season, took last year off, and then played her senior season at Higbee. She has scored 16 points and grabbed 29 rebounds in a bench role for the Lady Tigers.

The Higbee Lady Tigers program has come a long way from where it was four years ago. The Tigers achieved a winning season last year and won a district game, something that hadn’t been done in a long time. This season, the Lady Tigers have a state ranking and won a tournament championship.

“It was great to have Sabrina by my side the whole time,” Runyon said. “We’ve been kind of the duo on the team. We’ve been playing together since fifth and sixth grade, so we know each other on the court.”

Runyon added that the program wouldn’t be where it is without the rest of the team, saying that everyone has contributed to the program’s recent success.

“We’re all just pieces of the puzzle,” Huddleston said. “Me and Rhiannon just perfectly fell in. We shot for the sky and we got there.”

Clark has scored 1,425 points to this point in his career. He has 472 rebounds and 238 steals.

“All in all, we’ve had a pretty good program through the four years of my high school career,” Clark said. “I don’t want to leave, but hopefully I can take the next step and go to college and maybe I can get a scholarship somewhere.”

Clark said his plan is to either go to college, or start with a two-year program and then transfer to a bigger college.

Crawford has scored 538 points and grabbed 489 rebounds to this point in his high school career.

Crawford said he played junior varsity his freshman year, and then played varsity beginning his sophomore year after earning a spot on the varsity roster.

Next up for the Tigers and Lady Tigers is the Keytesville Tournament, held Jan. 23-28. The Lady Tigers are the No. 2 seed. They start the tournament against Bevier, who they just played, on Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.

The Tigers are the No. 1 seed in the tournament. They play Norborne on Jan. 23 at 5:45 p.m.