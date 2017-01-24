C&R crew making moves

Moving the shelves between aisle 3 & 4

The transformation has begun for C&R Supermarket. Monday morning at least twenty employees from eight other C&R locations descended upon the Fayette store at 6:30 a.m. to begin moving aisles.

The adjustment is to make room for C&R’s new partnership with ACE Hardware. A full hardware ‘store’ will be located inside the grocery store. Fayette is the pilot store for this collaboration.

Instead of emptying and dismantling shelves, employees slid sixteen sets of braces under the fully stocked shelving units. Each set was attached to two jacks, one on either side of the shelf. Once the jacks were raised slightly, eight people pulled every other jack on one side of the shelving unit while others pushed from the other. When the shelves were on the correct mark, the jacks were lowered and removed, the braces were moved to the next set of shelves, and everything started over again.

C&R remained and will continue to remain open for it’s customers during the changes. They appreciate everyone’s patience during the transformation.