E.O. Recycles hosts Open House

From left to right; Caleb Walker,Walker Winter Insurance, building project contractor Scott Moore, Endless Options CFO Christina Heilman, Charles Moore, Endless Options Board member Ivan Moore, Endless Options Employment Director Leremie Shaffer, Mid MIssouri Solid Waste Management representative M.L. Cauthon (obscured), Board member Larry Anderson, Amy Stapleton, E.O. employee Constance Crump, Andy Hahn, E.O. CEO Debbie Miller, E.O. Director of Day Services Brendisha Matthews (obscured), Sheltered Services Board member Brenda Mansfield, Ann Stapleton (obscured), E.O. Recycles Manager Francois Matthews, Phyllis Linhart (obscured), Pam Atkins, Pat Roll, Fayette Newspapers.

E.O. Recycles, part of the employment division of Endless Options, Inc. held an Open House, Saturday, Jan. 21, at their new location. E.O. Recycles began in the back of the Endless Options Administration and Day Program building in 2009.

E.O Employment Director Leremie Shaffer said,”We want thank you to Home Oil Co. for assisting us with a temporary site to keep people employed and provide limited recycling to the community. Thank you to the city council for their time in finding a site and all their consideration throughout the process, as well as, their long term commitment to recycling. Thank you to Moore Custom Buildings for their craftsmanship and timeliness with the construction of the facility. And finally thank you to the EO Board of Directors for their commitment to the program and tenacity to see this thing through.”

E.O. Recycles is excited about their new, permanent location. The new recycling center on Furr Street is open and taking drop offs.