Events On Tap At CMU For Black History Month

Across the United States, influential people and events will be remembered and celebrated during February for Black History Month.

This will be no different for Central Methodist University, as the African American Student Union (AASU) – a new student organization on campus – will host a variety of open-to-the-public events.

The University’s Black History Month celebration will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 with the Cinema Movie Series kick-off. The series features three movies that depict historical challenges, triumphs, educational value, contributions, and the impact African Americans have had on society.

Full schedule of Black History Month events to be held on the Fayette campus:

Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. – Movie: “12 Years A Slave” – An Oscar-winning depiction of the challenges faced by Solomon, a free black man from upstate New York, who is abducted and sold into slavery. The movie will be held in the Thogmorton Center for Allied Health.

Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. – Chapel – Emanuel Cleaver III will speak on behalf of the Center for Faith and Service in Linn Memorial United Methodist Church.

Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. – Movie: “Selma” – Selma chronicles Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s campaign to secure equal voting rights during a march from Selma to Montgomery, Ala. in 1965. The movie will be held in the Thogmorton Center for Allied Health.

Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. – Movie: “Straight Outta Compton” – The music group N.W.A. emerges from Compton, Calif. in the mid-1980s and revolutionizes rap and hip-hop culture in America with their music and stories of African American life in the Hood. The movie will be held in the Thogmorton Center for Allied Health.

Date to be determined; – Black, White and Blue Community Forum – A spotlight on race on campus, in the community and in America, held in the Courtney/Dealy Room on the fourth floor of the Inman Student and Community Center.