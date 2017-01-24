Harrisburg plays Father Tolton twice in back-to-back days

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

Harrisburg Bulldogs’ head coach Steve Combs experienced a first in his 22 years of coaching. His team played an opponent twice in back-to-back days.

The Bulldogs played against Father Tolton on Jan. 21 at the Macon Tournament, and Jan. 22 at the MFA Oil Shootout in Columbia.

The game in Columbia was already on the schedule. The game at Macon happened due to both teams advancing to the championship round of the Macon Tournament.

Father Tolton won both games, 80-57 on Jan. 21, and 58-48 on Jan. 22 in Columbia.

“It was just a fight,” Combs said. “Both teams are tired. Both teams are wore out. I take my hat off to Tolton to play four games in four days and give that kind of effort. I’m super proud of my guys for competing at a high level.”

Harrisburg got off to a quick start during the championship game at Macon.

Junior Cade Combs opened the game with an alley-oop. He and senior Taylor Bottomley combined for nine points in the first three minutes, and the Bulldogs began with a 12-0 lead.

It took Father Tolton a while to get going, but once they did, they didn’t let off the gas.

Sophomore Beau Washer scored seven points in the second quarter and the Trailblazers stormed back to take a 39-31 lead at halftime.

Father Tolton opened the second half on a 15-3 run, with most of their points coming from behind the 3-point line. Freshman Lael Haile made back-to-back 3-pointers in just over a minute.

The Bulldogs were outscored 27-13 in the third quarter. Father Tolton used a combination of pressure on defense to force turnovers and turned them into fastbreak points.

The Trailblazers continued the quick tempo in the fourth quarter and held Harrisburg to 10 points. Father Tolton won the game 80-57 and the Macon Tournament championship.

On Jan. 22, the two teams met again, but this one was much closer.

“I looked them in the eyes and asked them if they were ready to pack it up and go home,” Combs said. “They weren’t. They were ready to compete and battle back. Like I said, it wasn’t pretty, but I’m really proud of their effort.”

Haile scored seven points for Father Tolton in the opening minutes to help the Trailblazers jump out to a 13-2 lead.

In the final four minutes of the first quarter, Harrisburg held the Trailblazers to four points and cut the deficit to 17-13 when the quarter ended.

Grey scored five points in the first quarter and finished the game with 16 points.

“That’s just Brendan Grey,” Combs said. “He’s a senior fighter. He’s a kid who has always been a big part of our program. He’s one of those guys that kids look to. He’s kind of quiet, but he’s always going to give you everything he’s got. He’s such a heavy ballplayer. He did a nice job of putting us on his back and carrying us.”

Father Tolton found the defensive success in the second quarter that they had in their first game against the Bulldogs. They held Harrisburg to four points. The Trailblazers went into halftime leading 30-17.

In the second half, Harrisburg came out fighting. They struggled to score, but they didn’t allow Father Tolton to run the court the way they did in Macon.

“It wasn’t pretty,” Combs said. “Offensively, we were very poor tonight, but the defense hung in there and rebounding was really good.”

Harrisburg built a 13-3 run in the fourth quarter to get within one score of Father Tolton. Grey scored a 3-pointer at the beginning of the final period.

Junior Cody Karl drove through the lane for a layup and drew a foul. He made the free throw to complete the 3-point play.

He scored five more points during that run. The score was 48-45 with 2:27 left in the game.

Father Tolton senior Isaiah Wilson made a 3-pointer at the other end with 1:55 left to make it a two-score game, 51-45. That shot extinguished the Bulldogs’ momentum. The Trailblazers outscored Harrisburg 7-3 the rest of the way and left Columbia with the 58-48 victory.

Combs said that all four of his seniors — Grey, Taylor Bottomley, Connor McBride and Trey Freeman — all played hard and set the example for the younger players on the team.

Harrisburg played another game away from home when they traveled to Hallsville on Jan. 24. Results were not available at press time.

Harrisburg returns home on Jan. 26 to host Moberly. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. The Lady Bulldogs will play at 6 p.m.