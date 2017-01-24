Monnig reaches 1,000 points

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

Glasgow Lady Yellowjackets junior Jaden Monnig has reached several accolades in her high school. She’s been named to All-Conference and All-State teams. On Jan. 23, she notched another accomplishment – reaching 1,000 points.

The feat came 50.4 seconds left in the first quarter against the Fayette Lady Falcons.

When the game started, she was six points shy of 1,000. Three inside scores later, she was swarmed by her teammates in celebration. Head coach Molly Monnig called a 30-second timeout and the announcement was made over the PA system.

“It felt good having my girls there,” Jaden Monnig said. “It wouldn’t have felt the same without my girls, and my friends and my family.”

Monnig said after she scored her 1,000th point that she was feeling excited, happy, relieved, but most of all, she felt thankful.

“I don’t think it was really anything that was on anyone’s mind,” Molly Monnig said “It’s something we always knew was coming but it wasn’t a priority. The girls want to win and that’s how they prepare. We didn’t play well tonight and Fayette was very, very aggressive. They never quit. We just got kind of lackadaisical with the basketball.”

Glasgow led 18-9 after the first quarter ended, but Fayette stepped up their defense and held them to 20 points the rest of the game.

“I thought we did a good job trying to pressure them out front,” head coach Jeff Martin said. “We were trying to make all their shots jump shots. We wanted to make all their shots tough shots. I thought we did a good job of that for the most part.”

Fayette held Glasgow to six points in the third quarter, but struggled to score. The Lady Falcons scored three points in the third quarter and trailed 33-18.

The offense picked up in the final period. Fayette outscored Glagow 12-5, but were unable to close the gap. Sophomore Emma Hoover scored seven points for Fayette. Junior Sam Conrow had six points. Senior Grace Boulden scored five points for the Lady Falcons.

“We’re looking to score a lot more, which I think is good,” Martin said. “Now we have to start understanding better taking shots within the rhythm of the offense. A lot of times we’ll take shots a little too quick, and when we rush it we don’t have a lot of success.”

Boulden had the task of guarding Monnig, holding her to 16 points, with only six of those coming in the second half.

“I think she did a good job,” Martin said. “It’s tough for Grace going up against someone who’s 6’1” and is an All-State player. I thought she did a good job tonight. I thought we did a great job of helping make shots for her though.”

Glasgow advances to the semifinal round where they will meet Santa Fe. That game will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Fayette goes to the losers bracket where they will face Slater. The Lady Falcons beat Slater earlier this season, 46-25 on Dec. 15.

“We played them at our place already,” Martin said. “They’ll be scrappy and tough on their floor. It’ll be one we need to get.”

That game starts at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 25.