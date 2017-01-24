New Franklin Homecoming Court
Seniors Jasmine Himmelberg and Brendan Hundley were crowned Queen and King at New Franklin’s Homecoming, Friday, Jan. 21. Court included (back row from left) Cassie Armentrout, Chloe Dobson, Grace Hundley, Madi Maupin; returning 2016 Queen Rossetti Cleeton, returning 2016 King Ronnie Perkins; Kale Harris, Austin Jones, Hunter Rohlfing, Zack Welbern, with Princess Cora Kinser and Prince Easton Gerding (in front).
Posted in News
