Robinson comes up clutch for Fayette in overtime

BY MIKE URSERY

THE STANDARD

It was intense. It was physical. At times, it was heated. Above all else, it was clutch.

Senior guard Robby Robinson hit a clutch 3-pointer with four seconds remaining in overtime to give the Fayette Falcons (8-5) a 56-53 win over the Sweet Springs Greyhounds (10-6) in the opening round of the Slater Tournament on Jan. 23.

Robinson had three 3-pointers in the game, all in the second half and overtime. He led the team with 17 points.

“It felt like any other shot that I shoot, just with confidence,” Robinson said. Adding that he could sense it would go in when he shot left his hand.

The Falcons were entrenched in a physical battle throughout the game, especially underneath the rim.

“They have a couple of big guys that we knew would give us some problems,” head coach Ben Pallardy said. “I thought they really defended us better than I expected. They did a good job of walling up and making our inside shots difficult. I think it took us a while to adjust to that.”

The Falcons started the game with their usual style of play, pressure defense and pushing the floor at a quick tempo on offense.

Junior guard Blake Dawson scored seven unanswered points in the first quarter to propel Fayette to a 9-4 lead with 2:50 left in the first quarter.

Senior Tommy Phillips added five of his own and finished the first quarter with seven points. He had 11 points in the game.

Fayette led 16-10 when the first quarter buzzer sounded.

Phillips opened the second quarter with a shot from beyond the arc to push the lead to 19-10. Sophomore guard Isaiah Estes drove through the lane for a layup soon after to make the score 21-10, which was Fayette’s biggest lead of the game.

From there, Sweet Springs began to battle back. Seniors Lucas Eberling and Will Persell hit back-to-back 3-pointers to close the gap at 21-16 with 4:50 remaining in the first half.

Later in the second quarter, senior Zach Malter scored on a tip-in to tie the game 25-25. Sweet Springs ended the first half on a 19-6 run to take a 29-27 lead at halftime.

The Greyhounds held that lead for most of the third quarter. Eberling made a 3-pointer at the start of the period to make the score 32-27.

Robinson made his first 3-pointer to cut the deficit to two points, and Estes made one of two free throws to bring it to one point, 32-31.

The lead was pushed back to six points when Eberling made another 3-pointer to make the score 37-31 with 5:20 left in the third quarter.

Eberling finished the game with 22 points.

Fayette closed the quarter on an 11-3 run to go ahead 44-43. Dawson and Robinson combined for nine of those 11 points.

Dawson finished the game with 14 points.

The fourth quarter presented two lead changes and two ties during eight intense minutes.

Robinson drove to the basket for a layup at the start of the final regulation period to make the score 46-43.

Sweet Springs responded with four straight points to go ahead 46-46 with 5:32 left.

Estes made two free throws and Phillips made one of two free throw attempts to put the Falcons back in front 49-47.

Eberling tied the score for Sweet Springs with a drive to the hoop. He was fouled on the play but missed the free throw.

With 2:17 left in regulation, Dawson drove along the baseline on the left side of the hoop for a layup to put Fayette ahead 51-49.

Eberling made two free throws to tie the score with 2:06 remaining.. Neither team scored again during the duration of regulation.

The score was tied 53-53 in overtime for one minute and 28 seconds.

On Fayette’s last possession, the ball was inbounded to Dawson. Dawson was instantly guarded, and he passed the ball to Phillips. Phillips drove inside but had no shot, and found Robinson open on the left wing. Phillips kicked the ball out to Robinson who threw up a 3-pointer. The ball fell through the rim with four seconds remaining.

Sweet Springs quickly called timeout. Dawson ran to Robinson and celebrated before he was greeted at the bench by the rest of the team.

“It took guts,” Pallardy said. “He’s a senior. He’s one of our leaders. We look to him to hit the big shots. We had a play set us and I thought we executed it well. Tommy did a great job of drawing everyone in, and then Robby, he just had his feet set and was just ready to shoot it. We said during the timeout that it would be Robby, Blake or Tommy. It just depended on how the defense was set up.”

Fayette fouled Sweet Springs on their last possession. The first free throw on the one-and-one attempt bounced off the right side of the rim. Dawson grabbed the rebound and secured the ball. The buzzer sounded and the Falcons escaped with the thrilling 56-53 overtime vicotry.

The win advances Fayette to the semifinals where they will meet the Glasgow Yellowjackets.

The last time these two teams met was on Dec. 3 in the championship game of the Glasgow Tournament.

The Yellowjackets won that game 56-53 in overtime.

Fayette has a shot at redemption at Glasgow this time around.

“I was telling everyone that this will be like a championship game,” Robinson said. “We know how each player plays. It’s going to be a battle of the guards versus the bigs.”

That game will be held on Jan. 25 at 9 p.m. at Slater High School.