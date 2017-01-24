Runyon becomes girls all-time scoring leader at Higbee

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

Higbee Lady Tigers senior Rhiannon Runyon scored 24 points as Higbee defeated Bevier 65-30 in the opening round of the Keytesville Tournament on Jan. 23.

The 24 points scored by Runyon on Jan. 23 puts her at 1,523 points for her career, making her the Higbee Lady Tigers’ all-time scoring leader, according to head coach Tanner Burton.

“In the common era of full court basketball and the 3-point line, no girl has scored more than Runyon at Higbee,” Burton said. “Four years ago you could see the potential in Rhiannon. Now, you see a kid driven by hard work, dedication and pure determination to be successful.”

Runyon also had eight rebounds and four steals in the game against Bevier.

It didn’t take long for Higbee to put the game away. The Lady Tigers led 27-14 after the first quarter.

They turned up the defense in the second quarter and held Bevier to only four points.

The Lady Tigers led 48-18 at halftime.

Higbee continued to play well defensively in the second half, holding Bevier to 12 points in two quarters.

The Lady Tigers led 59-26 at the end of the third quarter.

Sophomore Grace Westfall reached double-figures in scoring in the game, scoring 10 points. She also had four rebounds.

Junior Sam Nelson had eight points and 14 rebounds. Sophomore Alexis Whisenand had eight points.

Junior Geocie Sager had six points and six steals. Senior Sabrina Huddleston had five points and six rebounds.

As a team, the Lady Tigers committed just 11 turnovers.

Information for the Lady Tigers’ semifinal round game, the opponent and start time of the game, were not known at press time.