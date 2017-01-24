Suspect identified after hitting pedestrian and leaving scene

The Columbia Police Department has arrested a local man for leaving the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police said the hit and run happened Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11:49 a.m. in the area of Ninth Street and Broadway. The pedestrian had shoulder pain, but refused any treatment.

The car involved was described as a blue, early 2000’s Chevrolet Silverado that was covered with dirt and mud at the time of the incident. The driver was described as a man between the ages of 35-40.

The suspect was identified as Denver Lynn Watts, 37, of Fayette, Missouri.

On Monday morning, Jan. 23, at 8:13 a.m. Watts’ vehicle had been towed from the area of Ninth Street and University Avenue. Officers made contact with Watts through the phone. He arrived at the police department at approximately 11:30 a.m.

After the reading of his Miranda Rights, Watts admitted to driving when the incident occurred. Watts was arrested for felony leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with a bond to be set by the Court.