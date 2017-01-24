To the very last second

BY MIKE URSERY

THE STANDARD

The Glasgow Yellowjackets are no strangers to Mizzou Arena.

The Yellowjackets played three games in Columbia last season. Glasgow participated at the 2016 MFA Oil Shootout, and two more after advancing to the final four of the Class 1 state playoffs.

The Yellowjackets (14-1) took another trip to Mizzou Arena for the 2017 MFA Oil Shootout on Jan. 22.

Glasgow was paired with the Lincoln Cardinals (15-1), ranked No. 4 in the most recent Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 2 boys basketball poll.

The Yellowjackets and Cardinals were locked in a tight battle for most of the game, going through four lead changes and one tie, which happened in the second quarter.

Lincoln senior guard Boone Kroenke made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to help the Cardinals escape with the 45-44 win.

“I thought we did pretty well,” head coach Mick Cropp said. “We probably should have won the game. Tip your hat to (Lincoln). They made the shots down the stretch that we didn’t. That was the difference in the game.”

Senior Kennedy Davis was the leading scorer for the Yellowjackets, scoring 16 points, all inside the paint. As a team, Glasgow scored 34 points in the paint.

“I think we got inside where we needed to hurt them,

Cropp said. “We’re bigger than them. I think if you look at the shot chart from that (third) quarter, I’m not sure we shot the ball from outside the paint. I think that’s where we did most of our damage.”

Glasgow used a couple of scoring runs to take and then retake the lead in the first quarter.

Senior Hayden Hackman drove to the basket for a layup, then junior Adam Monnig grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to give the Yellowjackets a 4-0 lead.

Lincoln responded with five straight points, including a 3-pointer by Kroenke, to go ahead 5-4 with 5:32 left in the opening period.

Glasgow junior Gage McMillan finished a 3-point play to put Glasgow back on top 7-5. That 3-point play was the beginning of an 8-1 run. After Davis scored inside, McMillan made a 3-pointer to put the Yellowjackets ahead 12-6. The score was 12-8 when the first quarter ended.

The Yellowjackets were held to only five points in the second quarter. Lincoln senior Mason Sanders scored seven points in the quarter, and Kroenke added three to give the Cardinals an 18-17 lead going into halftime.

Glasgow found a surge of momentum in the third quarter. The Yellowjackets scored 18 points in the period, all inside the paint.

Davis scored eight points during a 12-2 run that put the Yellowjackets ahead 29-20.

The Cardinals were held to seven points in the third quarter. All seven points were scored by Kroenke. When the period ended, Glasgow led 35-25.

The fourth quarter was a different story from the third. Glasgow held a 42-32 lead with just over four minutes left to play. From there, the Cardinals began to claw their way back.

Kroenke hit a 3-point shot to cut the lead to 42-37 with 3:23 left. Exactly 40 second later, he drove to the basket and scored a layup to cut the lead to three points, 42-39.

Gage McMillan was fouled with 1:56 left to play. He made both free throws to make the score a two-possession game, 44-39.

Lincoln senior Trevor Kroenke made a 3-pointer with 31.2 seconds to go to cut the lead to 44-42.

Kablyl McMillan was fouled with less than 10 seconds left. He went to the free throw line, missing both shots. Lincoln rebounded the ball and called timeout.

After the inbound pass, Sanders passed the ball to Kroenke at the top of the key. He pump faked once as Hackman flew past him in the air to try to block the shot. Kabyl McMillan jumped in front of him and got a hand up. Kroenke let the shot go and it was good.

Kroenke threw his right hand up as he walked towards halfcourt. The rest of the team piled on him in celebration.

Hackman laid on his back on the court. Davis bent over underneath the basket in disbelief. The Yellowjackets watched the celebration momentarily before exiting to the dressing room.

“It hurts right now like heck,” Cropp said. “I’m not very happy that we lost that game. I felt we should have won that game.”

After returning from Columbia to Glasgow, the Yellowjackets had little time to rest. They traveled down the road to Slater on Jan. 23 for their fifth game in seven days.

The Yellowjackets are the No. 2 seed in the Slater Wildcat Classic. The Yellowjackets played against the host Slater Wildcats in the opening round.

The Yellowjackets got off to a slow start, but led for the entire game. They held Slater to six points in the first quarter and had a 15-6 lead.

“We made some uncharacteristic mental mistakes,” Cropp said. “I just told them to keep doing what we’re doing, keep being solid, and our run would come.”

By the end of the first half, that lead increased to 33-22 in favor of the Yellowjackets.

Glasgow cruised through the second half and won the game 77-41. This was the third meeting between the Yellowjackets and Slater. Glasgow opened their season against Slater on Nov. 22, winning the game 74-30. The two teams played again at Slater on Jan. 17. Glasgow won that meeting 65-28.

“It makes it difficult, especially when you beat a team fairly handily every time,” Cropp said. “Complacency seeps in, and you don’t do the little things right. I think Slater is a good basketball team, and they definitely have all the pieces to be a good basketball team, so I definitely don’t take them lightly any time.”

Prior to their game in Columbia, Glasgow traveled to New Franklin to play a conference game against the Bulldogs on Jan. 20. The game was New Franklin’s Homecoming.

Points were hard to come by for New Franklin in the first half.

Senior Austin Jones and junior Mason Bailey each made 3-pointers in the first quarter, but the Yellowjackets didn’t allow any other scoring in the opening period. Glasgow had a 12-6 lead when the first quarter ended.

New Franklin was held to just three points in the second quarter. Glasgow put together a 13-2 run to take a 25-9 lead into halftime.

“They’re just a darn good team.,” New Franklin head coach Jim Schlotzhauer said. “Their talent level is hard to beat, especially at the positions they have. Our kids really played hard and I thought we gave good effort, but they’re just really hard to guard.”

New Franklin flipped the script in the third quarter. Jones and Bailey hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 10 points. The score was 30-20 with 5:22 left in the third quarter.

The deficit became even smaller when junior Bailey Lyons scored inside to make the score 30-24 with 3:39 left in the third quarter.

Davis picked up his fourth foul early in the third quarter. New Franklin took advantage of him sitting on the bench and put their scoring run together.

“We tried to attack him off of screens,” Schlotzhauer said. “That was the biggest thing, and we tried to keep him off the offensive boards. When they made that early run, they were really getting the boards quite a bit. That’s just hard to keep them off for a full four quarters.”

That momentum flipped quickly near the end of the third quarter. Kabyl McMillan made a 3-pointer to make the score 33-24. Gage McMillan followed with a 3-pointer of his own and was fouled. He made the free throw to complete the 3-point play. When the third quarter ended, Glasgow led 37-26.

“Give my kids credit,” Cropp said. “Kabyl hits a big three. Gage hits a big three and has a 4-point opportunity. That put us back up double-digits and really secured the win from there.”

Glasgow held New Franklin to two points in the fourth quarter. Glasgow left New Franklin with a 52-28 win to stay undefeated in conference play.

The Yellowjackets will have a day to rest before playing the Fayette Falcons on Jan. 25 in the semifinal round of the Slater Wildcat Classic.

This is the second meeting between Glasgow and Fayette. The two teams last met on Dec. 3 in the title game of the Glasgow Tournament. The Yellowjackets rallied to win the game in overtime, 56-53.

The game is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. at Slater High School.