Fayette police arrest theft suspect of suspicion burglary of two downtown businesses

Fayette Police arrested an individual early Wednesday, Jan. 25 in suspicion of robbery. Mikeal J. Smith has been charged with four felony counts of burglary in the second degree, one felony count of attempted burglary in the second degree, one felony count of possession of burglary tools, and four misdemeanor counts of stealing. He is currently being held in the Howard County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Walker-Winter Insurance reported missing cash to the Fayette Police Department. The building showed no signs of break-in and was securely locked when employees arrived. Locks on the side door were changed that day.

The next morning, Jan. 19, Walker-Winter contacted the Fayette Police reporting they had again been broken into despite the changed lock, and again, only money was taken. As in the night before, the building was locked when employees arrived and there was no sign of forced entry.

Fayette Police were contacted on Jan. 19 by Fayette Advertiser-Democrat Leader reporting a similar occurrence. When employees arrived the building was locked and secure, but only money was missing and there was no indication of forced entry.

On the morning of Jan. 20, Fayette Advertiser-Democrat Leader employees arrived to a locked office with no sign of break-in, but once again, money was missing. Staff had placed a trail camera and captured two images of the suspect at almost 1:00 a.m.

Approximately 1:26 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, officers John Schell and John Rollins during normal patrol noticed a person at the side entrance to Walker-Winter Insurance who appeared to be hiding. When asked what he was doing, he responded he was avoiding a friend and appeared nervous. Officers Schell and Rollins noticed this person was wearing clothing very similar to the photo obtained by the trail camera from the newspaper office. The officers asked if he had anything on him. He responded that he had a knife. Schell than asked to search the suspect. In resulting search found a knife, car key, five other keys, and a small flashlight. Upon request, Smith identified himself and was taken into custody at 1:30 a.m.

Smith, 33, is from Lake St. Louis and stated he was staying in Fayette with a friend at 703 N. Church St.