Five arrested during search

During the evening hours of January 25, 2017, Fayette Police Department, Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the East Central Drug Task Force, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 300 block of Railroad Street, Fayette, Missouri. As a result of the search warrant, officers seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia used in the use and distribution of controlled substances. Five (5) subjects were arrested for narcotic related charges as a result of this investigation.

Arrested:

1. Jasmine R. Howell – date of birth, June 4, 1989, of Fayette, Missouri.

2. Victoria D. James – date of birth, May 29, 1991, of Fayette, Missouri.

3. Tyrell L. Cason – date of birth, August 11, 1991, of Fayette, Missouri.

4. Gabrielle N. Boedeker – date of birth, July 26, 1994, of Fayette, Missouri.

5. Jennifer L. Copeland-date of birth, August 6, 1984, of Fayette, Missouri.

Both Howell and James are currently being held at the Howard County Sheriff’s Office on twenty four (24) hour holds pending formal charges. Cason, Boedeker and Copeland were released pending formal charges.

The East Central Drug Task Force was organized in 2001 and serves the cities of Bowling Green, Louisiana, Fayette, High Hill, Mexico, Montgomery City, New Florence, Warrenton, and Vandalia, the counties of Audrain, Cooper, Howard, Montgomery, Pike and Warren, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Anyone having information concerning illegal drug activity is urged to contact the East Central Drug Task Force at 573-473-5801, extension 330 or 888-823-Meth (6384).