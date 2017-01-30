Grant deadline approaches early for Rickett’s Lake improvements

Rickett’s Lake Project application for grant due early

Time waits for no one and evidently the same goes for grant applications. The idea of adding enhancements to the Rickett’s Lake area has been discussed for more than a decade, and is hopefully now on it’s way to fruition. Tony Cook with the Howard County Health and Wellness Council has been diligently working on a grant application for the city to make several upgrades to the lake area.

Upgrades will include permanent restroom structures with running water, changing table and water fountain; paving the exercise trail, which circles the lake, in concrete with access and ADA compliance; benches along the trail, a bike rack, and dedicated disabled parking. Also planned is signage to include an educational kiosk with a map of the site, markers identifying trees and wildflowers, and signs for directions and safety. Plans also have been made for a butterfly garden near the play area.

At a recent Fayette City Council meeting, Cook shared with the council that the anticipated application deadline for grants had been moved from mid-April to mid-February. For a ‘courtesy review’ the grant needs to be submitted even earlier, by Feb. 3. Even though the deadline has been shortened significantly, Cook is comfortable with the progress of the application. He notes that the Wellness Council and others have been working on the grant for the past year and have support from many area businesses, organizations, and individuals. Educational collaboration is planned with the Fayette School District including the agricultural and science departments.

All of these improvements are only the first phase of the Rickett’s development plan. The second phase will focus on new playground equipment, with a “nature trail” on the perimeter of the park area planned as phase three.

Along with Cook, there has been help from many individuals. Two who have been instrumental in the project are consulting civil engineer, Joe Strodtman, who has donated many hours of his time, and Elisha Wells Stroupe, primary grant author.

Additional support is always helpful. It’s not too late to send a letter of support or for a financial pledge to Robin Triplett at Fayette City Hall. (fayettecityadm@att.net) If received by Wednesday, Feb. 1 it can be included in the grant application.