The County Commission approved the 2017 budget for the County of Howard Tuesday, Jan. 24. Attached is the budget message.

It is my pleasure to present the 2017 budget for Howard County, Missouri. The county budget process is guided by Missouri Statutes and is one of the most significant documents created by the County. This 2017 budget is balanced with expenditures being less than available resources. Adequate reserves are anticipated for the General Revenue Fund, Special Road and Bridge Fund, and Assessment Fund. An emergency fund has also been established in the General Revenue Fund that exceeds the 3% minimum required by law.

Howard County’s 2017 budget reflects a continued commitment to the long-term fiscal stability of the County, improvements to county infrastructure, and continued efficiency and effectiveness of county operations. Areas of interest in the 2017 budget are as follows:

Reserves

Fiscally responsible government organizations ensure sufficient reserves for multiple reasons. Reserves are important in case of revenue shortfalls due economic downturns or cuts from other agencies. Governments also need to maintain sufficient cash on hand in case of emergencies and to provide financial flexibility reducing the need to borrow.

HOWARD COUNTY 2017 BUDGET MESSAGE

For the last few years, the County has been committed to increasing its reserves in its two major funds in order to maintain a three-to-six month cash reserve. This trend has continued and in 2016, reserves increased to $866,825 in the General Revenue Fund and $337,602 in the Special Road and Bridge Fund. The following table reflects the improved fiscal health of the County:

Infrastructure and Equipment

Multiple projects and equipment purchases are planned throughout 2017 as the County is able to make improvements to aging infrastructure, buildings, and equipment. Most of the funding for these projects will be provided by General Revenue unless stated otherwise. Notable building projects on the horizon include the following:

• Storm Windows – The Commission plans to install storm windows at the Courthouse to provide energy efficiency. This project may utilize grant funds from the Department of Natural Resources Historical Grant Program.

• Keller Building – Multiple repair projects for the Keller Building are planned. Funds for these projects will be available from the Keller Building Fund and Keller Building Maintenance Funds.

Employee Benefits

The Howard County Commission authorized a 2% increase to salary expenditures for all departments for full-time employees, excluding elected officials, of the county.

Law Enforcement

For 2017, General Revenue Funds allocated for law enforcement purposes increased to $216,143. Law enforcement operations are segregated into two departments: Sheriff’s Office and Jail Operations. Total funds budgeted for law enforcement operations is $608,552, which represents decrease from 2016 law enforcement expenditures of $31,940. This decrease is due a decline in sales tax revenue and grant revenue for the Sheriff’s Department along with a decline in law enforcement reserves.

University Extension

Howard County continues its commitment to fund the University Extension program. In 2017, the Commission will again appropriate $ 31,000 to University Extension. The County is continuing to provide University Extension office space and utilities at no cost at the Keller Building.

I would like to thank everyone who has worked to create this budget, especially my staff.

Respectfully submitted,

Kathyrne Harper

County Clerk and Budget Officer

Howard County