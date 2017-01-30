Lee West Gose

1921-2017

Lee Gose of Fayette passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2017, at the Fayette Caring Center. He was 95 years old.

Lee West Gose was born April 23, 1921, in Howard County, Mo. He was the son of George and Mazie (Young) Gose.

Lee graduated from Fayette High School and began working on the family farms shortly thereafter. While Franklin D. Roosevelt was declaring war on Japan, Lee was shucking corn and listening to the President’s speech over the radio. Not believing the declaration of war would affect him, he kept on farming. However, in September of 1942, Lee was among 58 Howard County men who were drafted into the military service. Lee served in the United States Air Force as an airplane mechanic until being discharged in February of 1946. After his discharge he returned to farming in Howard County for close to 70 years right up until his early nineties.

He married Eileen (Newman) Gose in October of 1944 in Birmingham, Ala., while still serving in the Air Force. They were married for over 63 years until her passing in January of 2008.

Lee loved to travel and did so world-wide along with his wife Eileen. As he traveled extensively throughout the entire United States he was usually pulling a travel trailer. He always gregariously visited with everyone he met including total strangers in location after location. He especially enjoyed the camaraderie that he always found and fostered in the campgrounds.

He is survived by three children, Kerry Gose and his wife Barbara, Karen Powell and her husband Gardell, Gary Gose and his wife Maria; and grandchildren Jessica (Kerry) Herr, Barbara Eileen (Richard) Li, Russell Lee (Sally) Powell, Justin Gardell Powell, Grant (Pamela) Powell, Aaron (Stephanie) Gose, Brian (Mallory) Gose, Cody (Carrissa) Ruggles, Luke (Rebekah) Ruggles, and Abbey Ruggles. He also has fourteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Lee was preceded in death by his brother, Morrison Gose, a son George Lynn Gose, a daughter-in-law Bobbi Jo Gose, and a grandson, Christopher Powell.

Lee was an active life-long member of Smith Chapel United Methodist Church in rural Fayette near his home.

Services will be held on Saturday Jan. 28, at the Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette with the Rev. Rick Matson officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., with the service following at 11 a.m., with burial at Fayette City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Fayette City Cemetery, or donor’s choice.