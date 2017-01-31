After tough loss, Falcons rebound with win at home against Prairie Home

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Fayette Falcons (11-6) suffered a heartbreaking loss against the Sacred Heart Gremlins (13-4) losing 52-50 in the title game of the Slater Wildcat Classic on Jan. 28.

Two days later, on Jan. 30, the Falcons showed no signs of a hangover from that loss, winning 73-56 against Prairie Home.

Fayette jumped out to a 13-2 lead and never let up in their win over the Panthers.

“I was kind of afraid of a letdown after a tough tournament last week and so many emotions,” head coach Ben Pallardy said. “We came out ready to play. We jumped on them early and kept the pressure up. It was good to see.”

Senior Tommy Phillips started ff the game with a 3-pointer and junior Blake Dawson knocked down two of his own to propel Fayette to a 9-2 lead in the first quarter.

Dawson led all scorers in the game with 25 points.

The Falcons found a balance of scoring from both the outside and inside during the game.

Senior Chase Huthman set a career-high with 18 points.

“He’s unbeleivable,” Pallardy said. “He started tonight, and that was mostly a matchup thing. He did such a good job of running the floor, and we have so many good ball handlers who were able to get the ball to him in good spots. I’m really proud of him. He just continues to get better.”

Huthman started getting involved in the second quarter. At the beginning of the period, he made a steal and took it back the other way for an uncontested layup to give Fayette a 20-11 lead. Less than a minute later, he drove to the basket for another layup.

Huthman scored 10 of his 18 points in the second period.

When the first half ended, Fayette had a 44-29 lead.

Dawson had several open looks from outside and found open lanes to drive to the basket.

He scored eight of the Falcons’ first 13 points in the game. He had 11 points when the first quarter ended.

Phillips also finished in double-figures with 11 points.

The Falcons played against Sacred Heart for the Slater Wildcat Classic championship on Jan. 28.

The game was an intense back-and-forth battle that ended with a last-second 3-pointer from senior Robby Robinson that bounced off the top of the backboard.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Pallardy said. “We battled. Sacred Heart is a very good team. They’re very well coached. They have great tradition. The (Trent) Lyles kid is special. They have two bigs that were a matchup problem for us. I thought that with the way we came out and defended and competed, I couldn’t be more proud of my guys.”

Lyles, a junior for Sacred Heart, finished the game with 12 points.

Fayette stormed out of the gate with a 13-2 lead early in the first quarter over the Gremlins. Phillips and Dawson combined for 11 of those points, with sophomore Chris Dunivent adding a score underneath.

From that point, the Gremlins began to battle back, going on a 13-2 run of their own to tie the game 15-15 at the end of the first quarter. Sacred Heart junior Micah Tanguay scored seven points during that run. He finished the game with 11 points.

Dawson made back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second quarter, and Fayette pulled ahead again, leading 23-16 with 4:42 left in the first half.

Sacred Heart responded with a 7-0 run to tie the game with 3:26 left to go in the second quarter.

When the two teams went into the halftime break, Fayette held a 28-25 lead.

Sacred Heart grabbled their first lead late in the third quarter. Tanguay jumped in the air to catch a lob pass and finished with a finger roll to put the Gremlins ahead 35-33 with 2:45 left in the period.

Dawson made a jump shot from eight feet away to tie the game, then Gremlins junior Jade Rollings knocked down a 3-pointer to put Sacred Heart back in front 38-35. The Gremlins held a 42-37 lead when the third quarter ended.

The Gremlins grabbed their bigges lead of the game when junior Colby Young finished a 3-point play to make the score 45-39 with 7:26 left in the game.

Young finished the game with 14 points.

Dawson made back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game wih 6:25 remaining.

A little more than 30 seconds later, Phillips made a 3-pointer to put Fayette ahead 48-47 with 5:52 left.

With Fayette lead 50-49, Sacred Heart junior Teagan Trammell made a 3-pointer from the top of the key to put the Gremlins ahead 52-50 with 2:57 left in the game.

From that point, both teams played stingy defense. Neither team was able to score the rest of the game.

Robinson made a costly turnover when he let a pass slip out of his hands near the baseline. The ball bounced out of bounds and went back to Sacred Heart.

Fayette had one last chance to either tie or go ahead. Phillips inbounded the ball to Dawson. Dawson didn’t have an open look and passed to Robinson in the corner on the right side. Robinson was immediately trapped by two defenders. He had no choice but to throw up a desperation shot that bounced off the top of the backboard. The time ran out and Sacred Heart escaped with the win.

The Falcons hosted a “Pink Out Game” on Jan. 31 against Westran. Results were not available at press time.

The Falcons go on a week-long road trip, playing games at Brookfield, Scotland County and Atlanta.

Fayette returns home to play Marceline on Feb. 10.