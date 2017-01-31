Coroner’s Inquest Verdict

The Howard County Coroner held an inquest today, Jan. 31, regarding the death of Kenneth Suttner. Kenneth Suttner died on December 21, 2016, in Howard County near Glasgow from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Testimony began approximately 9:30 a.m. and continued until after 3:00 p.m. Testimony was heard regarding accusations of bullying from individuals in the Glasgow School District and Dairy Queen restaurant in Fayette. After approximately an hour of deliberation, the jury found that Suttner came to his death by felony, involuntary manslaughter, due to harassment, finding the harassment occurred both at Dairy Queen and at school. Harley Branham was named as the principal in the cause of death. Dairy Queen and Glasgow Schools were found negligent and contributed to Suttner taking his life. Word was received by this paper at 4:30 p.m. that Branham had been taken into custody. Charges are pending.

Additional details will be available in the Feb. 4 edition of the Democrat Leader.