Glasgow takes third place with win over Jamestown at Slater Wildcat Classic

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Glasgow Yellowjackets got off to a dominant defensive start and never looked back, defeating Jamestown 57-43 in the third place game at the Slater Wildcat Classic on Jan. 28.

Glasgow held Jamestown to only two points in the first quarter, and led 28-9 at halftime.

“I thought we played pretty well, especially defensively, holding them to nine points in the first half,” head coach Mick Cropp said. “That’s a good offense that has a lot of skilled kids that do a nice job on the offensive end and make them hard to guard. I just feel like we were in a good spot both mentally and physically today coming into the game.”

Junior Adam Monnig was part of a dominant inside presence on the offensive end, finishing the game with 21 points.

“He was a lot more aggressive tonight offensively, which is what we need out of him,” Cropp said.

Seniors Kennedy Davis and Hayden Hackman also reached double-figures, scoring 15 points and 11 points, respectively.

Junior Kabyl McMillan started the game with a 3-pointer, and then ended the quarter with two free throws, to put Glasgow on top 13-2. He finished the game with seven points.

Jamestown was never able to find any kind of rhythm on offense in the first half. Meanwhile, Glasgow continued to add to their lead with little resistance from Jamestown’s defense.

Monnig, Davis and Hackman continuously scored inside the paint during both quarters. Hackman ended the first half with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Yellowjackets a 28-9 lead.

Monnig and Davis did all the scoring during the third quarter, with all but three of those paints occuring in the paint. Davis made a free throw and made a jump shot from the free throw line just before the third quarter buzzer.

Glasgow led 45-24 after three quarters.

Jamestown found a rhythm in the fourth quarter, outscoring Glasgow 19-12, but were unable to climb out of a deep hole, losing 57-43.

Glasgow played at Pilot Grove in a return to conference play on Jan. 31. Results were not available at press time.

Glasgow plays three road games before returning home on Feb. 10 to play New Franklin.

“I think it’s nice to get into a routine,” Cropp said. “It’s been quite a stretch here for a couple of weeks here.Just getting back into a normal routine will be good for us.”

Glasgow plays road games at Salisbury, Sweet Springs and at Cairo.