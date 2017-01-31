Glasgow uses size advantage to defeat Pilot Grove Lady Tigers

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Glasgow Lady Yellowjackets held a significant size advantage when they took the court against the Pilot Grove Lady Tigers on Jan. 28.

Juniors Abbey Littrell and Jaden Monnig combined for 47 points in the Lady Yellowjackets’ 62-31 win over Pilot Grove.

The win secured third place for Glasgow at the 36th Annual Slater Wildcat Classic in Slater, Missouri.

“Our guards did a good job at getting the basketball to them,” head coach Molly Monnig said. ‘They were doing well at sitting and being strong in the post. We had a tremendous size advantage, and credit our kids for recognizing that.”

Monnig led the team with 24 points in the game. Littrell was right behind her with 23 points.

Glasgow started the game on a 9-0 run and never looked back. Junior Kristin Stockhorst made a short jump shot to start the run, and Littrell followed with five straight points over a span of 34 seconds to make it a 7-0 game with 5:59 left in the opening period.

Littrell scored 11 of her 23 points in the first quarter to give Glasgow an 18-6 lead.

The Lady Yellowjackets added to that lead in the second quarter and blew the game wide open.

Littrell added to her point total with two scores to start the second quarter. She scored 15 points in the first half. Then, Monnig scored the next three times for Glasgow.

When the second quarter ended, the Lady Jackets led 30-14. Glasgow found a niche of getting the ball inside while not letting Pilot Grove get into any kind of a routine on offense.

“I thought we extended well at times,” Monnig said. “To their credit, Pilot Grove had the ball in the high post way too many times, but we were able knock the pass down. Abbey and Jaden both defended the rim well and blocked quite a few shots tonight.”

Littrell and Monnig each had two blocks in the game.

Monnig scored eight points in the first half and was much more productive offensively in the second half.

She scored 10 points in the third quarter, all in the paint, to help Glasgow extend their lead to 27 points in the third quarter.

The Glasgow Lady Yellowjackets played Pilot Grove again on Jan. 31, with this game being a conference game.

“At this point of the season, it feels like every week is sort of a tournament,” Monnig said. “You have two, three games every night. You’re in the second half where you really have to start playing well, and I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made.”

Results for the game against Pilot Grove were not available at press time.

The Lady Yellowjackets travel to Salisbury on Feb. 2. That game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.