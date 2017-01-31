Lady Falcons hit a downturn

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Fayette Lady Falcons (6-11) seem to have fallen on hard luck in their last two games, struggling to find a groove on offense.

The Lady Falcons were finding opportunities to make good shots in their last two games, but couldn’t get the ball to fall through the hoop.

Their most recent game was against the Prairie Home Lady Panthers (16-6) on Jan. 30 in Fayette, losing 60-27.

“We had some good looks,” head coach Jeff Martin said. “Our biggest problem in the first half was on the defensive end. We didn’t put in much effort in the first half on the defensive end, and I thought that was disappointing.”

Senior Grace Boulden scored the first basket of the game. From there, Prairie Home jumped out to a 6-2 lead.

Junior Mikela Howell and sophomore Maddie Reed made back-to-back baskets to tie the score 6-6 with 3:32 left in the first quarter.

From that point, Prairie Home went on a 14-2 run to take a 20-8 lead, which was the score at the end of the first quarter.

Fayette was held to three points in the second quarter as they fell behind 39-11. The Lady Falcons committed 18 turnovers in the first half.

Boulden finished the game with 12 points to lead Fayette.

The Lady Falcons played against the Sacred Heart Lady Falcons (12-6) in the fifth place game at the Slater Wildcat Classic on Jan. 27.

Fayette struggled offensively in this game, losing 55-29.

“They’re a good club,” Martin said. “They have some kids who can score. I think they have three players who average double-figures. I thought we did some good things defensively against, but we were not scoring.”

The Lady Gremlins started the game on an 11-0 run while holding Fayette scoreless for five-and-a-half minutes. Sophomore Jennifer Nelson ended that trend when she scored underneath with 2:30 left in the first quarter.

Nelson scored four points in the game. Reed led the team with eight points.

The Lady Falcons hosted Westran on Jan. 31 for “Pink Out Night.” Results for this game were not available at press time.

Fayette goes on the road for three games before returning home to play the Marceline Lady Tigers on Feb. 10. The Lady Falcons play at Brookefield, Scotland County and Atlanta during the upcoming week.