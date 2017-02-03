Letter to the editor: 2016 was a busy year for ARFF MO Pit Bull Rescue! We took 91 dogs into our rescue last year and adopted out 70 dogs. We had 7 mama dogs with their 43 puppies that all found new homes. 9 of our dogs came from the Fayette Pound, 22 dogs from the New Franklin pound, 4 dogs from the Boonville Pound, and 14 dogs from other shelters in Missouri that were on death row with limited time. The rest of our dogs were unclaimed strays that were in various counties in and around central MO. We give intake priority to dogs labeled as pit bulls but help dogs of all breeds when we can. 60% of our dogs last year were pit bulls or pit bull mixes.

All of our dogs are spayed/neutered and have their basic shots before they are re-homed. This is paid for solely from public donations and adoption fees. We are making a difference in the pet overpopulation problem in our area as our 91 dogs were removed from the “breeding pool”.

Some of our dogs were ill upon intake and they resulted in large veterinary bills. We treated 4 dogs that were heart-worm positive, had 2 dogs with broken bones that got surgery (most likely hit by cars), a dog that ate a towel and got a bowel obstruction which required surgery, and a dog that was tethered and attacked by other dogs that resulted in serious injuries. We took in 2 special needs deaf dogs.

As a major accomplishment, we helped to overturn Fayette and New Franklin’s Pit Bull bans. ARFF MO Pit Bull Rescue is based out of Fayette and we could not continue to care for the lost, hurt, and homeless dogs, as well as those on death row for being pit bulls, without your financial support. Please visit our website at www.arffmo.org. We are a foster based rescue, and our ARFF MO Pit Crew volunteers are the hardest working people on the planet!

Your friendly neighborhood Pit Bull lover,

Kathryn Ward